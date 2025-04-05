Watch: Mahesh Babu gives a clear glimpse of his SSMB29 look, leaves daughter Sitara in splits as he flexes passport at the airport
Mahesh Babu shared a witty moment with the paparazzi at the airport, playfully flashing his passport as he traveled with his daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni.
Mahesh Babu has kept his fans on their toes, courtesy of the palpable excitement surrounding his next project, SSMB29. The actor has been busy with the shooting schedule of the SS Rajamouli directorial, which is said to be a magnum opus in the making.
Now, the actor was spotted at the Hyderabad airport along with his daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni. Looking dashing in white, he ditched hiding his look for the much-hyped project and instead shared a witty moment with the paparazzi, flaunting his passport to them.
Watch the video here:
Moreover, Mahesh Babu also gave a hearty smile and showed them a thumbs-up, leaving his daughter Sitara in splits. The dad-daughter duo looked unmissable, and their special appearance surely left fans quite elated.
For the unversed, SSMB29 is set to be one of the biggest projects of the actor’s career, marking his first collaboration with acclaimed director SS Rajamouli. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles alongside him.
The film was recently shot in Odisha, and glimpses from the sets, including behind-the-scenes moments, were leaked on social media. However, the makers amped up security after learning about the unwanted leak and carefully completed the rest of the shoot.
Meanwhile, an exclusive report by Pinkvilla revealed that SS Rajamouli will not be making SSMB29 a two-part film, contrary to earlier speculations.
The filmmaker has now decided to release the film as a single feature in the summer of 2027, without splitting it into two parts.
