My Name is Loh Kiwan poster and teaser OUT: Song Joong Ki and Choi Sung Eun's love story grapples with challenges

My Name is Loh Kiwan unveils a compelling new teaser and poster, setting the stage for its March 1 premiere. The teaser offers a glimpse into Loh Kiwan's challenging journey as he navigates life in Belgium, grappling with loneliness and the harsh realities of survival. Amidst uncertainty, he finds unexpected connection with Marie, portrayed by Choi Sung Eun.

My Name is Loh Kiwan’s poster and teaser unveiled on January 31

The upcoming film My Name is Loh Kiwan has generated excitement with the release of a new teaser and poster, ahead of its premiere on March 1. The striking poster portrays the protagonist, Loh Kiwan (played by Song Joong Ki), navigating through an unfamiliar crowd in a foreign land, showcasing determination in his gaze. The accompanying text, "I have decided to survive in this land," hints at the challenges he faces while seeking hope in Belgium.

The teaser delves into Loh Kiwan's solo arrival in Belgium, capturing the nervous moments at immigration. Despite entering the country, the harsh reality sets in – loneliness, cold, and hunger become constant companions. The narrative unfolds as Loh Kiwan strives to prove his refugee status, intercut with flashes from his life in North Korea. However, the road to validation is fraught with obstacles, and the trailer hints at his struggle, culminating in a powerful moment where he meets Marie (Choi Sung Eun), a Korean professional shooter with Belgian citizenship.

Loh Kiwan's resilience is evident as he reflects on enduring the challenges faced in the foreign land, emphasizing his determination to overcome the adversities. The teaser builds anticipation for the film's exploration of his journey and introduces the pivotal connection with Marie. As the protagonist declares, "My name is Loh Kiwan," audiences are left intrigued, eager to witness the unfolding drama and emotional depth in this tale of survival and hope.

About My Name is Loh Kiwan

My Name is Loh Kiwan explores the odyssey of Loh Kiwan, a defector from North Korea striving for refugee status in Belgium. Paired with Marie, portrayed by Choi Sung Eun, a skilled Korean shooter, their collaboration takes unexpected twists as survival and love converge in an unfamiliar land.

Helmed by director Kim Hee Jin, the film draws inspiration from the novel I Met Ro Ki Wan, weaving a tale of encounters, separations, and love. Song Joong Ki reunites with co-star Jo Han Chul from Reborn Rich, portraying Marie's father. With a stellar ensemble including Kim Sung Ryung, Lee Il Hwa, Lee Sang Hee, and Seo Hyun Woo, the film promises a compelling narrative.

My Name is Loh Kiwan not only marks Song Joong Ki's inaugural project of 2024 but also generates high anticipation for its release on Netflix. The star-studded cast and the captivating premise ensure that audiences can expect an engaging cinematic experience as the film navigates the complexities of survival, love, and the pursuit of refuge.

