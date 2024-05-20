Over the last few years, Ramayana has turned out to be one of the most spoken-about projects of Indian Cinema. Nitesh Tiwari and his producers, DNEG, have pulled off a casting coup by getting Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol on board the film to play the parts of Lord Ram, Raavan, Sita, and Lord Hanuman respectively. The film went on floors in March and the makers have been shooting in Mumbai ever since then. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ramayana is a two-part film and not a trilogy as planned earlier.

Ramayana team intends to call it a wrap for two parts by December 2025

According to sources close to the development, Nitesh Tiwari and the team are shooting for Ramayana as a 2-part saga with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol. “Given the scale and magnitude of the film, the makers have opted for a two-part approach to tell the story. While most in the business await the results of part one before taking the second one on floors, Ramayana will be shot simultaneously,” revealed a source.

The source further informed that a major chunk of Ramayana Part Two will be shot even before the release of Ramayana Part One. "The team has chalked out a 350-day shoot schedule for the two Ramayana films, which includes combination scenes of the extended star cast as also their solo sequences. The two Ramayana films will be released in one year span," the source informed.

After Ramayana, Hanuman spin-off is also in the works

At this point, Nitesh Tiwari and DNEG intend to call it a wrap on their two-part Ramayana by the end of 2025. “The principal shoot of both Ramayana’s will be completed by December 2025 and the post-production work will go on simultaneously with the film shoot. The schedules have been designed in the back-to-back format to ensure consistency of looks for the actors,” the source shared, adding further that the release date of Ramayana will be announced once the shooting of the first part is wrapped up.

Meanwhile, the official announcement of Ramayana is expected to be made shortly with a big audio-visual asset, announcing the global talent working on the film. While the cast boasts of actors from across the country, the technical team follows a hybrid model of talents from India and Abroad. As reported by Pinkvilla previously, the music of Ramayana is composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. Apart from the two Ramayana films, DNEG is also developing a Hanuman spin-off, which could serve as the third part of this epic in the future timeline.

