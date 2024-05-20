Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming drama film titled Mr and Mrs Mahi, opposite Rajkummar Rao. The actress is currently busy promoting the movie at different events. Meanwhile, she joined hands with Jannat Zubair and collaborated on a video on the film's track, Dekha Tenu. Treating fans with their irresistible charm and sweet expressions, Jannat and Janhvi looked absolutely stunning in their respective ethnic outfits.

While Janhvi Kapoor is one of the big names in the Bollywood industry, Jannat Zubair is one of the internet sensations who rose to fame with her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Janhvi Kapoor and Jannat Zubair's video

Janhvi Kapoor already turns heads with her stunning looks and charm. And now that she has collaborated with Jannat Zubair, it's double times the bliss and double times the elegance. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame shared a video with the Dhadak actress. In the clip, the divas are seen captivating viewers with their cute expressions, goofy actions, and ravishing beauty.

Lost in the romantic tunes of Dekha Tenu from Mr and Mrs Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor and Jannat Zubair look simply pretty. Further, the two are seen dancing their hearts out to the soft lyrics of the song. Dropping the video, Jannat wrote, "Dekha tenu pehli pehli baar ve This was so much fun!!"

Have a look at the video:

Fans' reaction

Commenting on the video, one of the fans wrote, "Two GORGEOUS women together>>>" Another one expressed, "Two beauties in one frame." Further, a comment read, "Speechless."

The unexpected collaboration was no less than a treat for the fans. While Jannat redefined elegance in a crimson-colored traditional suit, the Gunjan Saxena actress looked breathtaking in a yellow floral print suit. Their minimalistic approach to makeup enhanced their beauty.

For the uninitiated, Mr and Mrs Mahi is officially scheduled to hit the screens on May 31, 2024. Helmed by Sharan Sharma, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao as the lead couple. Dekhha Tenu is a fresh rendition of the classic song Say Shava Shava from Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The original version is sung by Udit Narayan.

