My Name is Loh Kiwan: Song Joong Ki starrer likely to release with mature ratings on March 1

Song Joong Ki is set to entertain audiences in the upcoming movie My Name is Loh Kiwan, scheduled for release on Netflix in March. Adapted from Jo Hae Jin's novel I Met Loh Kiwan, Song Joong Ki's performance is highly anticipated after his compelling role in Hopeless last year.

My Name is Loh Kiwan set to premiere on March 1

The highly anticipated movie, My Name is Loh Kiwan, featuring an ensemble of talented actors; Song Joong Ki, Choi Sung Eun, Jo Han Chul, Lee Sang Hee, Seo Hyeon Woo, Kim Sung Ryun and more is set to hit Netflix screens on March 1, sparking excitement among fans. Following his compelling performance in Hopeless last year, Song Joong Ki is ready to embody another promising role, this time as Loh Kiwan, a North Korean defector striving for recognition as a refugee in Belgium.

Scheduled for release on March 1, the film has already started its promotional campaign, generating buzz around Song Joong Ki's unique portrayal and intriguing storyline. My Name is Loh Kiwan explores the challenges faced by the protagonist in a foreign land, Belgium, where he arrives with nothing, emphasizing his quest for acknowledgment.

One notable aspect is the possible mature rating assigned to the movie, as suggested by promotional images. This decision adds an extra layer of anticipation, hinting at a narrative that delves into complex themes and emotions. Given Netflix's reputation for offering creative freedom in content, audiences eagerly await the powerful storytelling that My Name is Loh Kiwan is expected to deliver.

More details about the Song Joong Ki and Choi Sung Eun-led film

My Name is Loh Kiwan follows the journey of Loh Kiwan, a North Korean defector striving to obtain refugee status in Belgium. Teaming up with Marie, a skilled Korean shooter played by Choi Sung Eun, their partnership takes unexpected turns as survival and love intertwine in the foreign land.

Directed by Kim Hee Jin, the film is based on the novel I Met Ro Ki Wan, capturing the encounters, separations, and love between the main characters. Song Joong Ki reunites with his Reborn Rich co-star Jo Han Chul, who portrays Marie's father. The star-studded cast, including Kim Sung Ryung, Lee Il Hwa, Lee Sang Hee, and Seo Hyun Woo, promises an engaging narrative. My Name is Loh Kiwan marks Song Joong Ki's first project of 2024 and is eagerly anticipated for its release on Netflix.

