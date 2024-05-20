At a time in the Indian film industry where stars have gotten comfortable with having just one release in a year or even two years in some cases, Kamal Haasan’s current lineup of films is something to marvel at.

After having a quiet 2023 with no releases, Kamal Haasan looks eager to make up for the lost time in 2024. At the age of 69, the actor is giving a tough competition to the young stars of today with his unbelievable lineup.

Kamal Haasan’s back-to-back movie releases in seven months

1. Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a Telugu sci-fi film, written and directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Swapna Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. It is just a few weeks away from release and is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 27, 2024.

Kamal Haasan will reportedly play a negative role in the film, clashing heads with Prabhas’ Bhairava character. According to reports, Kamal Haasan will have limited screen time in Part 1, around 20 minutes. However, he will have a screen time of 90 minutes in Part 2.

The film is undeniably the next biggest thing in Indian cinema and features a massive star cast, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and several others. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

2. Indian 2

Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 released Indian, starring Kamal Haasan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles, and is directed by Shankar. In the film’s sequel, Kamal Haasan will return as the fierce vigilante Senapathy, fighting against injustice.

Advertisement

The film has been through multiple delays and postponed several times. It is finally eyeing a release on July 12 in theatres.

Indian 2 also stars Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vivek, Brahmanandam, Manobala, Nedumudi Venu and others in key roles.

Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the music for the film. The first single from Indian 2 is set to release on May 22.

Watch Indian 2 official intro

3. Thug Life

One of the most exciting projects in Kollywood right now, Thug Life marks the second collaboration between Tamil cinema’s most influential figures Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam who earlier worked together on Nayakan.

Although there has been no official announcement regarding the film’s release, reports suggest that the film will be released in November 2024.

Apart from Kamal Haasan in the lead role, the film also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, and several other notable actors. Thug Life will also mark the reunion of former rumored lovebirds Simbu and Trisha, making it all the more exciting.

Watch Thug Life's official title announcement

4. Indian 3

Although it is a bit pre-emptive to talk about the release of Indian 3 with Indian 2 still months away from release, there is enough evidence to suggest that the film’s third installment will be released in January 2025 for Pongal. Kamal Haasan himself revealed that the shooting for Indian 3 has already been completed and is expected to be released 6 months after the release of Indian 2.

Recently, he also shared that the only reason he signed Indian 2 was because the script of Indian 3 excited him very much.

However, there are several factors to consider such as the reception for Indian 2 and also the lineup of films released for Pongal 2025.

Shankar's own Game Changer has been in the works for quite some time now and has been rumored to arrive in theatres for Pongal 2025.

Moreover, the makers of Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly recently announced the film's release for Pongal 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Indian 2: Kamal Haasan starrer action thriller to have massive audio launch event on THIS date