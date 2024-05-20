Joe Alwyn Praises Yorgos Lanthimos' World-Building Amid Cannes Talk On Kind Of Kindness

Joe Alwyn's latest film, Kinds of Kindness, will be showcased at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024. During a press conference, the 33-year-old actor revealed details about his collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos.

Alwyn discussed the difficulty of comprehending Lanthimos' unorthodox style of filming. He confessed that understanding the director's perspective is practically difficult. Instead, he chooses to trust Lanthimos implicitly. While the writing for Kinds of Kindness has been labeled as odd and unique, Alwyn believes that overanalyzing it will only confuse.

What Alwyn admires most about Lanthimos' art is its capacity to elicit strong emotions. Alwyn prefers to enjoy the picture emotionally rather than rationally. He trusts Lanthimos to guide him through the story's complexities, and he feels fortunate to be a part of the cinematic trip.

In essence, Joe Alwyn's approach demonstrates a willingness to embrace the unknown and follow the director's vision. Alwyn's observations as he prepares for the Cannes premiere of Kinds of Kindness offer an insight into the collaborative process between actor and director, stressing the value of trust and intuition in the world of filmmaking.

Joe Alwyn breaks silence amid Taylor Swift's release of The Tortured Poets Department

Alwyn's latest words and appearance at the 77th annual film festival follow the release of his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department. Swift revealed that the album is a breakup record, focusing on the five phases of heartbreak: denial, rage, bargaining, despair, and acceptance.

Since its release on April 19, attentive fans have discovered tiny references to Alwyn and their relatively private relationship throughout several tunes. Songs like So Long, London, But Daddy I Love Him, and I Can Do It with a Broken Heart have aroused conjecture among fans, who are analyzing each line for hints regarding their previous romance.

Joe Alwyn steps back into the spotlight at Cannes

Despite Swift's sustained popularity, 34-year-old Alwyn has kept a low profile for the past year. According to a source cited by PEOPLE, he is uncomfortable with public attention and has been focusing on his work. With two films, The Brutalist and Hamlet, currently in post-production, Alwyn has prioritized his career while also enjoying his personal life.

Regarding his previous relationship with Swift, the source stated that Alwyn has moved on and has no ill will towards her. He prefers not to speak critically about their relationship, accepting that it did not work out.



However, with the upcoming release of Kinds of Kindness, which will be in theatres in the United States on June 21, Alwyn is returning to the spotlight. His arrival on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 16, drew notice as he prepared to present his latest movie to viewers across the world.

Searchlight Pictures unveils Triptych Fable kinds of kindness directed by Lanthimos

Lanthimos co-wrote and directed the picture, which Searchlight Pictures describes as a triptych fable, which weaves together three unique narratives.

The first narrative follows a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life. The second plot focuses on a policeman who is alarmed that his wife, who was previously missing at sea, has returned and seems like a different person.

Finally, the movie looks at a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

Lanthimos told PEOPLE that the film is made up of three different stories, with a core cast of seven performers playing three different characters each. This narrative style promises audiences a rich and complicated tapestry of storytelling, with each performer adding several layers to their performances.

In Kinds of Kindness, Joe Alwyn plays many characters, including collectables appraiser man 1, Jerry, and Joseph. He stars alongside an A-list ensemble cast that includes Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer.

The film also reunites Alwyn with Emma Stone, his former co-star and Swift's pal, who plays Rita, Liz, and Emily. The two previously demonstrated their chemistry in Lanthimos' 2018 historical comedy The Favourite.

In a press announcement promoting the picture, Stone, 35, praised her co-star Alwyn and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with him again. She emphasized the difficult subject matter of "Kinds of Kindness" and commended Alwyn's helpful presence on set.

"I love Joe," Stone stated. "We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he's one of the sweetest people you'll ever meet."



Kinds of Kindness is due to open in theatres on June 21, offering spectators a thrilling trip with a superb ensemble and thought-provoking ideas.

