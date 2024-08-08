My Sweet Mobster’s Uhm Tae Goo recalls how he ‘couldn’t pay rent for 2 years’, shares story of crush 'falling asleep' on date; WATCH

Uhm Tae Goo, the noted South Korean actor who recently turned heads with his surprisingly adorable acting in the rom-com My Sweet Mobster. The actor recently appeared as a guest on the hit variety talk show You Quiz on the Block.

On the show, Uhm Tae Goo went on to reveal once years ago he “couldn't pay rent for 2 years” and also told the story of his crush “falling asleep” on a date with him.

On August 7, 2024, Uhm Tae Goo appeared as a guest on the beloved South Korean variety talk show You Quiz on the Block hosted by Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho. During the show, Uhm Tae Goo went on to recall when years ago he had a hard time earning a living as an actor and “couldn't pay rent for 24 months/2 years” as he had no acting work at the time.

He recalled his highly understanding landlord, who understood his situation and just said “It's hard nowadays to find a job right?” Later, when the My Sweet Mobster star paid his rent for 1 month, his landlord gave him vitamins because he had worked hard.

Watch Uhm Tae Goo sharing about the time when he couldn't pay his rent here:

Additionally, Uhm Tae Goo on You Quiz on the Block was asked about the story of his crush “falling asleep” while on a date with him. Uhm Tae Goo shared that it is a 20-year-old story, he clarified that she wasn’t his girlfriend but has been his “crush for a long time”.

Advertisement

The My Sweet Mobster actor went on to share that he “really liked” her at that time, but he thought she didn’t like him. As he is shy and nervous, he couldn't confess his feelings to her. Uhm Tae Goo clarified that his crush had sighed after resting her head and not actually “slept”.

Watch Uhm Tae Goo revealing a story about his crush here:

Uhm Tae Goo is a famous South Korean actor who is best known for his roles in action-driven movies like The Age of Shadows and Night in Paradise among many others. He is also well known for K-dramas Save Me 2, Hometown, and My Sweet Mobster.

ALSO READ: My Sweet Mobster’s Uhm Tae Goo launches personal Instagram account; know where to follow