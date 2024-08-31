MTV VMAs 2024: TXT, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, and NCT DREAM bag Group Of The Year nominations

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) are shaping up to be a thrilling event with the announcement of this year’s Group of the Year nominees. On August 30, MTV revealed the much-anticipated list, and K-pop continues to assert its global influence with four notable nominations. TXT, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, and NCT DREAM have all been recognized for their exceptional contributions to the music scene, joining heavyweight contenders such as NSYNC, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, and Twenty One Pilots.

Each of these groups has made significant strides over the past year, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide and demonstrating their artistic versatility. TXT and SEVENTEEN have continued to push boundaries with their innovative sounds and breathtaking performances, while NewJeans and NCT DREAM have shown their unique styles and chart-topping hits.

In addition to the Group of the Year nods, NCT DREAM, NewJeans, and TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) are also vying for Best K-Pop alongside BTS’ Jungkook, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and Stray Kids. This shows the intense competition within the K-pop category, highlighting the genre's diverse talent pool. Voting for Group of the Year opens on September 3 at 11 a.m. ET and will close on September 6 at 11 a.m. ET.

This year’s event will see BLACKPINK’s Lisa captivate the audience with her solo debut performance, marking her first solo appearance on the MTV stage. Lisa has also earned four nominations for her single ROCKSTAR, including Best Editing, Best Choreography, and Best Art Direction, reflecting her exceptional artistry and the striking visuals of her recent work.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jungkook has garnered significant recognition with his collaboration on Seven featuring Latto. The track is nominated for Best Collaboration, alongside heavyweights like Drake and Post Malone, as well as Best K-Pop, affirming Jungkook’s impact as a solo artist.

Adding to the excitement, LE SSERAFIM has been nominated for Best Push Performance of the Year for their release EASY, competing against emerging talents like GloRilla and Jessie Murph.

The inclusion of these K-pop powerhouses underscores the genre's growing impact on the international stage. The 2024 MTV VMAs will broadcast live from New York on September 10 at 8 p.m. ET, promising a night of electrifying performances and star-studded moments. As the VMAs approach, fans can look forward to a spectacular celebration of music and artistry, with K-pop stars set to shine on this prestigious platform. Meanwhile, fans can cast their votes on MTV’s official website.

