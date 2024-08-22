2024 K-World Dream Awards Winners List: SEVENTEEN, aespa, TXT, BIBI, and more take prestigious trophies home
The 2024 K-World Dream Awards celebrated K-Pop excellence on August 22, with SEVENTEEN, aespa, TXT, and BIBI among the standout winners. Check out the complete list of winners here!
On August 22, Seoul’s Jamsil Indoor Stadium was transformed into a dazzling showcase of K-Pop brilliance at the 2024 K-World Dream Awards. Formerly known as the Soribada Best K-Music Awards, this year’s K-World Dream Awards honored the genre’s brightest stars with a night brimming with glitz and glamour. Returning hosts Jang Do Yeon and Jun Hyun Moo led the festivities, guiding the audience through an unforgettable evening.
The red carpet event was a parade of K-Pop royalties, with NCT 127, aespa, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER making striking entrances before the main ceremony. The night’s biggest winners included SEVENTEEN and BIBI, who each took home major awards, highlighting their impressive contributions to the music industry. P1Harmony, KISS OF LIFE, and ZEROBASEONE also secured prestigious trophies, showing the broad spectrum of talent in today’s K-Pop scene.
The stage came alive with high-octane performances and heartfelt moments as TXT, aespa, Baekho, ITZY, and more K-pop acts delivered electrifying sets that captivated the audience. From emotional acceptance speeches to show-stopping acts, the 2024 K-World Dream Awards celebrated K-Pop’s vibrant and ever-evolving landscape, cementing its place as a premier event in the South Korean music industry’s calendar.
Enlisted below is the complete list of winners at the 2024 K-World Dream Awards.
Music Icon Award
- UNIS
- HiFi Un!corn
HelloLive Global Star
The Global U-Pick Choice Trophy
- ZEROBASEONE‘s Zhang Hao
K World Dream Next Leader Award
- BADVILLIAN
Best Band Award
- QWER.
Best Song Award
- SEVENTEEN
- Zico feat Jennie
- (G)I-DLE
- IVE
- LE SSERAFIM
Best OST Award
- Crush
Girl Solo Popularity Award
- Jeon Yu Jin
Boy Solo Popularity Award
- Kim Jaejoong
Best Producer Award
- Late Shinsadong Tiger (accepted by TRI_BE on his behalf.)
Super Rookie Award
- TWS
- NCT WISH
Best All-Round Musician Award
- Lee Chaeyeon
- Baekho
Best Performance Award
- Billlie
- Ha Sungwoon
- NCT 127
Best Music Video Award
- aespa
- YOUNG POSSE
Listeners’ Choice Awards
- Lee Mujin
- JD1
Journalists’ Pick Artist Award
- TXT
- ZEROBASEONE
Best New Trend Award
- tripleS
- PLAVE
Best Artist Solo Award
Bonsang (Main Prize)
- aespa
- BIBI
- KISS OF LIFE
- Lee Mu Jin
- TXT
- ITZY
- NCT 127
- PLAVE
Best Artist Award
- aespa
- NCT 127
