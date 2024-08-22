2024 K-World Dream Awards Winners List: SEVENTEEN, aespa, TXT, BIBI, and more take prestigious trophies home

On August 22, Seoul’s Jamsil Indoor Stadium was transformed into a dazzling showcase of K-Pop brilliance at the 2024 K-World Dream Awards. Formerly known as the Soribada Best K-Music Awards, this year’s K-World Dream Awards honored the genre’s brightest stars with a night brimming with glitz and glamour. Returning hosts Jang Do Yeon and Jun Hyun Moo led the festivities, guiding the audience through an unforgettable evening.

The red carpet event was a parade of K-Pop royalties, with NCT 127, aespa, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER making striking entrances before the main ceremony. The night’s biggest winners included SEVENTEEN and BIBI, who each took home major awards, highlighting their impressive contributions to the music industry. P1Harmony, KISS OF LIFE, and ZEROBASEONE also secured prestigious trophies, showing the broad spectrum of talent in today’s K-Pop scene.

The stage came alive with high-octane performances and heartfelt moments as TXT, aespa, Baekho, ITZY, and more K-pop acts delivered electrifying sets that captivated the audience. From emotional acceptance speeches to show-stopping acts, the 2024 K-World Dream Awards celebrated K-Pop’s vibrant and ever-evolving landscape, cementing its place as a premier event in the South Korean music industry’s calendar.

Enlisted below is the complete list of winners at the 2024 K-World Dream Awards.

Music Icon Award

UNIS

HiFi Un!corn

HelloLive Global Star

The Global U-Pick Choice Trophy

ZEROBASEONE‘s Zhang Hao

K World Dream Next Leader Award

BADVILLIAN

Best Band Award

QWER.

Best Song Award

SEVENTEEN

Zico feat Jennie

(G)I-DLE

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

Best OST Award

Crush

Girl Solo Popularity Award

Jeon Yu Jin

Boy Solo Popularity Award

Kim Jaejoong

Best Producer Award

Late Shinsadong Tiger (accepted by TRI_BE on his behalf.)

Super Rookie Award

TWS

NCT WISH

Best All-Round Musician Award

Lee Chaeyeon

Baekho

Best Performance Award

Billlie

Ha Sungwoon

NCT 127

Best Music Video Award

aespa

YOUNG POSSE

Listeners’ Choice Awards

Lee Mujin

JD1

Journalists’ Pick Artist Award

TXT

ZEROBASEONE

Best New Trend Award

tripleS

PLAVE

Best Artist Solo Award

Bonsang (Main Prize)

aespa

BIBI

KISS OF LIFE

Lee Mu Jin

TXT

ITZY

NCT 127

PLAVE

Best Artist Award

aespa

NCT 127

