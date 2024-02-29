NCT’s Jaehyun has reportedly been cast for a new series where he will be playing the lead character. The name of the K-drama is I Believe You, and the story is supposedly about the power struggle between the weak and the poor. Although it has not been confirmed, Jaehyun is being strongly considered for the role. He will play the main role in the show and fight back against the ones trying to put him down. The production team eagerly desires Jaehyun’s participation because they think he will be perfect to play the part.

NCT's Jaehyun cast as main lead in I Believe You

The plot of the show will be based on a profound journey of awakening and personal growth where the seemingly weak will find their inner strength to challenge and triumph over the forces of adversity and dominance. Jaehyun has been given the opportunity to play the role of the character Soo Il Nam, a victim who is deeply affected by the traumatic experiences of school violence. The K-pop artist is currently deliberating on accepting the role.

I Believe You is set to be brought to life by Mace Entertainment, a production powerhouse that has also produced Netflix's gripping series The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, starring Ju Ji Hoon and Choo Young Woo. With filming slated to kick off in the first half of 2024, the drama promises to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative. As of now, details regarding the broadcast method remain unconfirmed, adding to the anticipation surrounding this highly anticipated project.

Advertisement

NCT's Jaehyun's acting projects and other activities

The K-pop star ventured into the world of acting in 2022 with Dear M, which is a college romance television series with a total of 12 episodes. He plays the lead role in the show alongside Park Hye Su, Roh Jeong Eui, Bae Hyun Sung, Woo Da Vi, and Lee Jin Hyuk. Moreover, he will also be playing a major role in the upcoming movie You Will Die In 6 Hours.

Jaehyun debuted as a member of NCT in 2016 and has been part of the sub-unit NCT 127 since then. Recently, he has also been part of a new sub-unit called NCT DoJaeJung, which includes Doyoung and Jungwoo. The sub-unit released their first album, Perfume, in 2023. The artist has also been part of NCT 127’s full group comeback and released the album Fact Check in 2023. He also previously released two solo songs as part of the NCT Lab project, Forever Only and Horizon.

Advertisement

Watch Forever Only music video