Poll: Firetruck, Kick it, and more; Pick your favorite NCT 127 title track on group's 7th debut anniversary

NCT 127 marks its 7th Anniversary on July 7, 2023. The popular boy group debuted with their mini album NCT #127 and the title track Fire Truck. The original line-up of the group was of seven members Taeyong, Taeil, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, and Haechan. Johnny, Doyoung and Jungwoo were added later to the group. Winwin was transferred to the Chinese unit of NCT which is known as WayV making NCT 127 a nine-member group.

NCT 127's 7th Debut Anniversary

NCT 127 unit embarks on its seventh year in the K-pop music industry. They have made some very big releases like Kick It, Sticker, and 2 Baddies. NCT 127 rose to fame with their title track Cherry Bomb and won many music show wins. NCT 127 has sold out album copies over 8,480,892. As the multi-national band celebrates its 7th debut anniversary, which title track by NCT 127 do you like the most?

