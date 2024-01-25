Dear.M: Park Hye Soo, NCT's Jaehyun, Noh Jeong Eui, and Bae Hyun Sung starrer eyes TV debut; KBS responds

KBS is actively exploring the programming schedule for the much-anticipated drama Dear.M, featuring Park Hye Soo, NCT's Jaehyun, Noh Jeong Eui, and Bae Hyun Sung, with ongoing discussions as of January 25. While no final decisions have been made, there are speculations that the drama, originally slated for 2021, might follow Fantasy Sonata and premiere in 2024.

KBS in talks to air Dear.M on TV

According to K-media reports on January 25, KBS is actively discussing the programming schedule for the highly-anticipated drama Dear.M. A KBS2 official confirmed ongoing discussions about the drama, emphasizing that no decisions have been finalized. Earlier reports suggested Dear.M could follow Fantasy Sonata in the Monday-Tuesday drama slot, potentially premiering in 2024.

Originally slated for February 2021, the drama faced delays due to allegations of school violence involving lead actress Park Hye Soo. The series, filmed three years ago, may find its place in the broadcasting lineup after Love Song for Illusion.

While the KBS representative acknowledged discussions about Dear.M, they neither confirmed nor denied its potential placement following Love Song for Illusion. Fans eagerly anticipate further updates on the drama's programming schedule as KBS navigates its decision-making process. Stay tuned for more developments on the anticipated youth romance Dear.M.

Watch the trailer for Dear.M here;

More details about Dear.M

Dear.M is a 2022 South Korean TV series featuring Park Hye Soo, NCT's Jaehyun, Noh Jeong Eui, Bae Hyun Sung, Woo Davi, and Lee Jin Hyuk. A spin-off of the web series Love Playlist, it unfolds the university life of four Seoyeon University students on a quest to find M, the anonymous writer of a revealing community article. Initially scheduled for February 26, 2021, the premiere was postponed due to allegations of school bullying against lead actress Park Hye Soo. The series was released on OTT platforms U-Next in Japan and Viki in selected regions from June 29 to July 6, 2022. Dear.M explores changing friendships, budding romances, and the complexities of university life as the characters pursue the mysterious "M."

