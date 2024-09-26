NCT's Jaehyun to enlist as active duty soldier in military on November 4; No event will be held to ensure safety

NCT's Jaehyun will be enlisting in the military to fulfill his mandatory service on November 4. He is a crucial member of NCT who is known for his smooth vocals, clean and powerful dance moves, and visuals. The idol also made his debut as an actor in 2022 with the romance drama Dear M, in which he took on the main role.

On September 26, SM Entertainment announced that NCT's Jaehyun would be enlisting as an active-duty soldier to fulfil his mandatory military service on November 4. The agency revealed that the idol had applied to the Army Band and had received a notification of acceptance from the Military Manpower Administration.

The agency also informed that on the day of his enlistment into the recruit training center, no official event would be held to prevent safety accidents and congestion as many soldiers and their families would also be present at the center.

Previously, NCT member Taeyoung also enlisted for his military service earlier this year.

Jaehyun is a permanent member of the fixed group NCT 127 which also includes Taeyoung, Johnny, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Mark, Haechan, and Jungwoo, and currently inactive member WinWin. They are known for their dynamic music and powerful performances. Some of their hits include Simon Says and Kick It. Their track, Cherry Bomb, was their claim to fame.

Advertisement

On August 26, 2024, he made his solo debut with the album J. He will also be appearing in the upcoming film You Will Die After Six Hours and the 2025 drama I Believe You.

NCT is a boy band known for its unique concept as the group has unlimited members divided into sub-units like NCT 127, NCT U, NCT Dream, Wish and WayV. Each of these units targets different music styles and demographics. NCT blends diverse genres, themes, and styles to create something new. The group currently has 25 members.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s One Of The Girls becomes most streamed song by K-pop female artist on Spotify