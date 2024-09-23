You Will Die in 6 Hours teaser: NCT’s Jaehyun’s death prophecy for Park Ju Hyun kickstarts hunt for her killer

NCT’s Jaehyun is set to star in his debut feature film You Will Die in 6 Hours alongside Park Ju Hyun. A new teaser for the movie has been released, where the plot thickens after Jaehyun delivers a chilling revelation to Park Ju Hyun about her impending doom. However, as a grueling investigation into an ongoing murder begins, Jaehyun becomes the prime suspect.

On September 23, 2024, a new trailer for You Will Die in 6 Hours was released, giving a glimpse of the plot. After Jaehyun warns Park Ju Hyun that her life is in danger and that she will die in six hours, her world is turned upside down. Determined to save herself, she takes matters into her own hands, trying to uncover the truth and secure her future. However, as she digs deeper, new revelations come to light, further complicating the situation.

A detective also aids her in uncovering the truth. Throughout the many murder investigations, he finds Jaehyun to be the common denominator. As a result, Park Ju Hyun begins to doubt the very person who warned her in the first place, suspecting that he could be the reason for her impending doom.

Additionally, official posters for the movie have been released, featuring both Jaehyun and Park Ju Hyun.

Directed by Lee Yoon Seok, the story follows an individual named Jun Woo (played by NCT’s Jaehyun) who can see the future. He approaches Jeong Yun (played by Park Ju Hyun) and reveals to her that she will be stabbed to death within 6 hours on her 30th birthday. However, she does not believe his words and decides to take matters into her own hands.

Jeong Yun follows the informer to find out more about him and who her murderer could be. However, as she delves deeper into the case, she finds out that Jun Woo is linked to a series of murders. Along the way, she also befriends Ki Hoon (played by Kwak Shi Yang), a detective who helps her uncover the truth.

