'Never seen a script like this': Light Shop cast Uhm Tae Goo, Park Bo Young, and more raise anticipation for mystery series ahead of December 4 premiere

With the countdown to Light Shop’s highly anticipated release on Disney Plus underway, the buzz around this mystery series continues to grow. The excitement reached a new peak with the release of the behind-the-scenes interview video titled Shedding Light, where the cast and creators offered a glimpse into what makes this show truly special. The series, adapted from Kangfull’s popular webtoon that has amassed over 150 million views, promises an intriguing tale set in a mysterious store at the end of a dark alley, where enigmatic visitors’ hidden stories gradually unfold.

The interview video featured writer Kangfull, who has previously gained global acclaim with the hit Moving, explaining his inspiration behind Light Shop. “As a viewer and a reader, I wanted to create something I would enjoy,” he shared, setting the stage for a story that dives deep into human emotions and secrets. Teaming up with first-time series director Kim Hee Won, Kangfull has crafted a narrative that intertwines mystery with emotional depth, promising viewers a captivating experience.

The cast’s heartfelt comments have further fueled the anticipation for the show. Park Bo Young expressed her enthusiasm for the project, saying, “I had complete trust in the project,” while Um Tae Goo, echoing the sentiment, remarked, “I’ve never seen a script like this before. It left a deep impact.” Their statements suggest a narrative that defies conventional storytelling, inviting viewers to delve into a world of intrigue and emotion.

Seolhyun also shared her experience with the script, revealing, “I cried a lot reading it,” suggesting the series’ emotional gravity, while Lee Jung Eun’s curiosity was piqued by the secrets of the mysterious visitors. Shin Eun Soo described joining the project as “a new experience,” and Kim Min Ha praised the depth of the story, saying, “It’s incredible how the story integrates humanity within its universe.”

Set to release its first four episodes on December 4, followed by two episodes weekly for the next two weeks, Light Shop promises to be more than just a mystery series, it’s shaping up to be an emotionally resonant exploration of secrets and human nature. As anticipation builds, fans are eager to see how this unique narrative will unfold.

