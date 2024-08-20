NewJeans face security threat after anonymous user pinpoints their dorm location during live broadcast; HYBE assures action

NewJeans, the worldwide famous K-pop girl group who recently made a comeback with How Sweet has received threats of dorm location being revealed. The threats have raised concerns while their label HYBE has responded swiftly assuring that they will not take it lightly and take the needed steps to protect their artists.

On August 20, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Sports Worldi reported that a fan of NewJeans revealed that an unknown online user referred to as “A” had posted threatening messages on an online community. The person posted “XX NewJeans” which unsurprisingly caused a stir and concern in the entire community.

The posts were soon deleted but it still got everyone’s attention. Meanwhile, the alleged person had threatened to reveal NewJeans’ dorm location in one of his livestreams. He had indirectly hinted at and pinpointed the location furthering the concern.

Fans swiftly raised concerns and submitted them to the concerned authorities. NewJeans’ agency HYBE did not take long to swiftly comment and said that after confirming the content of the threatening post they have reported it to the police and are doing their best to protect their artists.

It should be noted that this is not the first time NewJeans has received threats, in June of this year there were threats of a knife attack which was also reported to the police.

Advertisement

In South Korea even when the threat is not carried out, it is still treated as a criminal offense of intimidating someone with the target being openly specified. This can result in up to 3 years in prison and a fine of around 5 million KRW while an aggravated threat can also lead to up to 7 years in prison and a fine of up to 10 million KRW.

Meanwhile, threats against K-pop stars and actors have been ongoing for some time and have repeatedly caused concern.

NewJeans established itself to become one of the most iconic fourth-generation K-pop girl groups as they created a wave in the world of debuts by bringing a whole unseen concept and style.

NewJeans consists of five members namely Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. NewJeans recently marked their Japanese debut with the release of the single album Supernatural on June 21, 2024.

ALSO READ: LE SSERAFIM’s agency Source Music confirms suing ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin, says ‘NewJeans members were trained by them’