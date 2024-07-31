NewJeans' fans send condolence wreaths to HYBE HQ as symbol of support for ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin

HYBE and ADOR have been in an ongoing conflict with each other and the matter seems to keep escalating. With new information released every day, the situation has become even more complicated. In the latest development, NewJeans’ fans have reportedly sent condolence wreaths to HYBE HQ to show support for ADOR’s CEO, Min Hee Jin, and demand better treatment for the group members.

NewJeans fans sent wreaths at HYBE HQ

On July 31, 2024, NewJeans fans sent condolence wreaths to HYBE headquarters, which were placed in front of the building. In Korean culture, they are typically sent to people when they lose someone. However, the fans did so as a symbol of protest for the better treatment of NewJeans members and to show support for ADOR’s CEO, Min Hee Jin.

The NewJeans gallery on the online community site DC Inside organized the protest. This gallery, mainly composed of supporters of CEO Min Hee Jin, who has been in conflict with HYBE, planned the event to show their support for her. The wreaths will be present in the area till August 1, 2024.

However, the protest was met with controversy as the wreaths were sent on the same day as the birthday of LE SSERAFIM member Kim Chaewon. However, the fans have said that it is not related to the K-pop idol or LE SSERAFIM.

More about HYBE and ADOR's conflict

The conflict between HYBE and ADOR started when the former conducted an audit, including that of the CEO, Min Hee Jin, after the information rolled out that they were attempting to separate management rights. HYBE even sent a letter asking Min Hee Jin to step down from the position. However, Min Hee Jin has vehemently denied the allegations.

Min Hee Jin mentions that the main issue is about BELIFT LAB copying the concepts from NewJeans for their newly-formed girl group, ILLIT. The production of the new album by the group was overseen by Bang Si Hyuk. In addition to mimicking NewJeans' concept ideas, Min Hee Jin also mentioned that HYBE has supposedly been taking steps to suppress the group even more.