NewJeans fans flood lawmakers’ office demanding to summon HYBE’s Bang Si Hyuk for state audit; Committee declines request

Amid the feud between HYBE and former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin, NewJeans fans are now demanding that the conglomerate’s executives be summoned for the upcoming state audit by Soith Korea’s Culture, Sports, and Tourism Ministry. However, the committee has dismissed their requests citing the ongoing lawsuit involving Min Hee Jin makes it too sensitive for intervention.

According to Korean media outlets’ reports on October 4, fans of NewJeans have been sending more than 400-500 faxes and 600 emails per day to the lawmakers’ office. They have demanded that HYBE’s chairman Bang Si Hyuk and the company’s other executives be included as witnesses for the upcoming state audit by the Culture, Sports, and Tourism Committee on October 24.

In the fax materials, NewJeans’ fans included Chairman Bang Si Hyuk, current HYBE CEO Lee Jae Sang, CCO Park Tae Hee, CFO Lee Kyung Joon, and CLO Jung Jin Soo.

The fandom urged, “Two of the members of New Jeans are minors. We feel the gravity of the current situation in which even minors who should be legally protected have come forward. We demand response and corrective measures at the Culture, Sports and Tourism Commission level for the misconduct committed by Hive”, indicating the alleged bad treatment the girl group members received from HYBE.

However, the committee has dismissed their request saying, “The injunction lawsuit filed by former Adore CEO Min Hee Jin is currently ongoing. Since it is a sensitive issue and the fact-finding hasn’t been completed yet, we are deciding to exclude them from the National Assembly audit witness list.”

They added that although they would like to keep the possibilities open to include them in the audit since the issues with HYBE involve so many of its subsidiaries and other organizations, “it is difficult to handle it alone with the Culture, Sports, and Tourism Committee.”

“For now, we have only requested the attendance of officials from HYBE affiliates in relation to the production of their album”, the committee emphasized.” According to the report, the officials from the committee also mentioned that even if the executives are summoned it is difficult to ask questions since the facts are yet to be revealed.

