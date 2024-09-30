NewJeans’ Hanni gets summoned as reference in workplace harassment case by National Assembly committee with new ADOR CEO as witness

Hanni, the renowned K-pop idol and member of the popular girl group NewJeans has been summoned by the National Assembly Environment and Labor Committee as a refrence in the workplace harassment case. Along with the NewJeans member, the new ADOR CEO Kim Joo Young has also been summoned as a witness.

On September 30, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Edaily Korea and Hankyung reported that the National Assembly Environment and Labor Committee has selected NewJeans member Hanni as a reference witness and the new ADOR CEO Kim Joo Young as a formal witness for the next month’s audit.

It is expected that in the audit workplace harassment case will also be discussed. The committee passed the Request for Testimony and Appearance of Witnesses and References for the National Assembly Audit this morning.

In conclusion, the National Assembly is planning to question Hanni regarding workplace bullying and harassment issues, and also ask ADOR CEO Kim Joo Young about the reasons for her insufficient reaction to the situation.

Additionally, if anyone is selected as a witness or a reference witness for the state audit, one can choose to not appear if they submit a letter of absence stating a “justifiable reason.”

But in the case of a witness like the new ADOR CEO, even though you submit a letter of absence if the committee decides that the reason given by the person is taken as not justifiable, they can be ordered to appear nonetheless and can even be prosecuted if this is not met.

This has led to the speculation that NewJeans’ Hanni might not appear as a reference, but the new ADOR CEO Kim Joo Young will likely appear at the audit.

Meanwhile, on September 11 NewJeans created a new YouTube channel titled Nwjns to speak freely about the whole Min Hee Jin versus ADOR issue that has been going on. During the live stream, Hanni revealed the unfair treatment she became a recipient of in HYBE, as a manager asked their group to “ignore Hanni.” She noted that she could not understand why she had to go through that.

