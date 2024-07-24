WATCH: SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu aces KISS OF LIFE’s Sticky dance challenge during CARATLAND 2024; garners funny reactions from group mates

SEVENTEEN, the noted South Korean K-pop boy group who recently dropped their anthology album 17 Is Right Here held their fan meeting, CARATLAND 2024 yesterday July 23, 2024.

On the first day of CARATLAND 2024, losers of a game were needed to do dance covers of different songs that didn’t suit them. Mingyu succeeded in taking the spotlight with his KISS OF LIFE’s Sticky dance challenge.

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu slays KISS OF LIFE’s Sticky dance cover during fan meeting CARATLAND 2024

On July 23, 2024, during the first day of SEVENTEEN’s 8th fan meeting, CARATLAND 2024 at Gocheok Sky Dome. The members played a game and the losers were asked to do dance challenges of songs that don’t suit them. Check the list here:

Among the losing SEVENTEEN members was Mingyu who was given KISS OF KIFE’s hit track Sticky whose choreography is noted for its steps. Mingyu took the spotlight by completely slaying the Sticky choreography among loud cheers from fans and funny reactions from the SEVENTEEN members.

Watch Mingyu’s KISS OF LIFE’s Sticky dance challenge here:

Among the funniest reactions were Vernon, Woozi, Seungkwan, DK, and Wonwoo while other members were also shocked to see Mingyu so easily acing Sticky’s tough choreography.

Watch SEVENTEEN members’ funny reactions to Mingyu’s Sticky dance cover:

SEVENTEEN members ace girl group dance challenges during CARATLAND 2024

Among other losing members, Woozi was asked to perform NewJeans’ How Sweet choreography. He aced the fun dance challenge.

Watch Woozi grooving to NewJeans’ How Sweet here:

Additionally, Jun covered BABYMONSTER’s song SHEESH, and Vernon on the other hand slayed aespa’s latest hit Supernova’s dance challenge.

Watch Jun slaying BABYMONSTER’s SHEESH here:

Watch Vernon doing aespa’s Supernova dance cover here:

Meanwhile, The8 captivated with his VIVIZ’s Maniac dance steps which not long ago went viral on TikTok.

Watch The8 performing VIVIZ’s Maniac:

Finally, Jeonghan was adorable and captivating in covering NCT’s Taeyong’s latest hit track TAP dance challenge.

Watch Jeonghan’s TAP dance cover:

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN members will unite for one more day of fun and performances at their fan meeting CARATLAND today July 24.

