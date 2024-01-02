Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye ring in New Year with message for fans ahead of Doctor Slump release

Park Hyung Sik, alongside his on-screen partner Park Shin Hye, took to JTBC's social media handle, expressing a heartfelt message to their fans as they welcome the new year ahead of the much-anticipated release of their upcoming romantic drama, Doctor Slump, on January 27.

As the new year dawns, Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye, the beloved on-screen pair, shared a heartfelt message via JTBC's social media handle, extending warm wishes to their fans. Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of Doctor Slump on January 27, the duo expressed their New Year greetings and excitement for the upcoming drama.

In their message, the duo conveyed, "2024, the year of the dragon is here. We wish good health, happiness and luck." Their cheerful greetings and anticipation for the drama's release added to the excitement surrounding the show's premiere. The beloved on-screen pair concluded their message with a reminder to watch their upcoming show Doctor Slump, slated to premiere later in January.

Fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the chemistry between Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye in the forthcoming series, set to premiere on JTBC's Saturday-Sunday slot, marking a promising start to the new year for K-drama enthusiasts.

More details about Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye starrer Dr. Slump

Doctor Slump, an upcoming romantic comedy, features Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik as its leads, igniting excitement among fans anticipating their on-screen reunion after ten years since The Heirs. Notably, this marks Park Hyung Sik's return to a romantic-comedy role in six years.

The narrative centers on Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik), a successful plastic surgeon whose life takes a downward turn after an accident. His encounter with his former rival, Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye), sets the stage for unexpected developments.

Joining the cast, Yoon Park and Kong Seong Ha take on pivotal roles in the drama. Directed by Oh Hyun Jong, known for projects like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, the series boasts a seasoned team. Scriptwriter Baek Sun Woo, acclaimed for works such as My Roommate is a Gumiho and What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, adds depth to the storyline.

Scheduled for its premiere on January 27, 2024, at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST), Doctor Slump promises an engaging and eagerly awaited romantic comedy experience for viewers.

