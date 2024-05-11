Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Next week on Days of Our Lives, get ready for some serious drama! From solving crimes to unexpected encounters, here's a sneak peek at what's coming up.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

First off, Jada's got a lot on her plate. She opens up to Rafe about her past with Bobby, which might shed some light on her troubled marriage. On the professional front, Jada and Rafe team up with Stefan and Kristen to clear Gabi's name. But what will they uncover about Li's death? Plus, Steve and Kayla join the mix when new evidence points to Clyde.

Meanwhile, Eric and Nicole find themselves drawn back together, thanks in part to The Spectator. But their reunion takes an unexpected turn when they run into Leo. Is Leo still causing trouble? And with guilt weighing on him, will Eric be able to help Leo out?

As Sloan and EJ deal with family matters, Eric and Nicole bond over a piece they're working on about Salem's homeless crisis. Could this bring them even closer? And with John offering Eric a helping hand, things are looking up. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

But it's not all smooth sailing. Chad stumbles upon Abigail's journal, sparking a new mystery. And Tate faces trouble in his relationship with Holly when he realizes she's avoiding his texts. As for Theresa, she's not holding back when it comes to her feelings for Alex. But is it too late, especially when Alex seems to be getting cozy with Kristen?

Advertisement

With crimes to solve and relationships on the line, next week's episodes are not to be missed!

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Outside the big DiMera house, EJ tells Rolf on the phone to hurry up with the DNA results. After he hangs up, Sloan calls from the park with Jude. She warns EJ not to tell Nicole the truth or he'll ruin his marriage. EJ then takes Nicole and Holly to a fancy brunch place for Mother’s Day.

Julie goes to the Square with flowers for her grandma's plaque and bumps into Paulina. They chat, and Paulina feels down about her mothering lately. Julie cheers her up by saying her family loves her.

At the mansion, Johnny talks with Chanel about Mother’s Day plans. Chanel cancels, upset that Paulina went out and put them at risk. Johnny understands and agrees it's better they're apart for now.

At home, Sloan and Jude find Eric making breakfast. He surprises Sloan with donuts and then gives her a necklace with Jude's birthstone. They share a sweet moment.

At the brunch place, Theresa subtly hints to Tate about wanting what's best for him, and she's surprised to see Holly there. Holly and Tate exchange looks, but Tate insists he didn't know they'd be there. Meanwhile, Nicole accuses Holly of sneaking in to see Tate, and they argue.

Chanel cancels plans with Paulina, feeling sick. Paulina shows up with soup, annoying Chanel. Chanel tells her to leave, needing space.

Johnny comforts Chanel, who feels guilty. He reassures her, saying he supports whatever she decides about the baby.

In the park, Paulina prays for Chanel's baby. Meanwhile, Holly storms out of the brunch with Nicole following. Eric talks to Holly and learns about her issues with Nicole.

EJ gets news from Rolf confirming the baby is Nicole and Eric's. He looks troubled as he watches Nicole with Jude.

ALSO READ: A Quiet Place: Day One Official Trailer- Premier Date, Story Plot, Star Cast And More; Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming Series