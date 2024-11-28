NewJeans members announce emergency press conference on November 28; expected to address contract termination notice

NewJeans will hold an emergency press conference today (November 8). An urgent report today stated that the meeting is expected to be related to the legal notice the group sent to HYBE back on November 13. In the certified mail, they mentioned five points, stating that if their demands are not met, they will proceed with terminating their contract with ADOR.

According to the reports on November 28, NewJeans' representative announced that the girl group members will hold an emergency press conference today at 8:30 PM KST( 5:00 PM IST). They are expected to address the legal notice they sent to HYBE, stating that their demands must be met by November 27, otherwise they will terminate their contract with ADOR. With the deadline already passed, there's much anticipation regarding the quintet's press conference today, where their final decision will be hopefully revealed.

The girl group played an active role in unfolding former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin's feud with HYBE. After she was dismissed from her leadership position, NewJeans members were not satisfied with the decision. Back in September, they came live on YouTube, where they demanded her reinstatement by the end of that month. However, their demands were not met and Min Hee Jin was reappointed at ADOR, but as internal director only, from which she resigned recently.

Meanwhile, they also accused the protocol manager of ILLIT of bullying Hanni. The case ended up in the national assembly where the Ministry of Labor ruled that it couldn't qualify as workplace harassment. However, in the legal notice, NewJeans sent to HYBE on November 13, they mentioned five points including the bullying allegations. They demanded a former apology to Hanni from the accused manager. They also asked HYBE to delete photos and videos used without the members' consent.

In the third point, they demanded a resolution to the damages caused by the alleged chart manipulation practices by the agency. In addition, they also asked HYBE to resolve the dispute with Dolphiners Films director Shin Woo Seok, who worked with NewJeans on ETA, Ditton, and OMG.

Finally, NewJeans demanded assurance from the company regarding the preservation of their creative works and unique identity, seemingly hinting towards the plagiarism accusations.

