NewJeans members' mothers accuse HYBE of ‘covering up’ bullying against Hanni; Claim CCTV clip missing

Amid the ongoing feud between HYBE and former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin, NewJeans’ mothers have brought new accusations against the conglomerate. Previously, in an unexpected live, Hanni revealed that she was bullied by a HYBE manager and when it was reported to ADOR’s current CEO Kim Joo Young, she didn’t receive any help from her and was rather scolded for complaining.

According to recent reports, in an interview with Kim Joo Young, NewJeans’ members’ mothers claimed that the CCTV footage related to bullying against Hanni has disappeared. “How can it be that only the video of Hanni greeting members of another group remains, while the video containing the problematic ‘ignore’ remark has been deleted?”, the mothers said.

The mother of the member elaborated that initially, Hanni’s mother told them about the incident back in May but since the ADOR board had already changed by then and it was an issue with a different label, former CEO Min Hee Jin couldn’t do anything as she was allegedly cornered.

She continued that despite difficulties they continued protesting and asked the current CEO for help. “However, they only delayed time and eventually returned with the answer that the key footage in question had been deleted”, she claimed.

The mother of another NewJeans member stated that although they raised the issue in June, there hasn’t been any investigation until now. But now that they have said they will check the CCTV, the clips have disappeared.

Advertisement

Another parent shared additional details saying that there’s email proof of us requesting the CCTV clip. “Yet, we were told the CCTV footage was deleted after 30 days, and when we requested recovery, they claimed it was technically difficult”, she added.

She also pointed out that not all clips were allegedly deleted. The one where Hanni greeted the group and their manager remained in the storage, whereas the allegedly derogatory remark she received, was deleted.

They also questioned HYBE’s stance on this multi-label issue. “They were seeking related materials from Belift Lab”, the mother of a member claimed to say that it should have been directly acquired by ADOR since it's a workplace harassment case. They also expressed their worries that this incident might ultimately be covered up by HYBE.

ALSO READ: Ex-NCT's Taeil sent to prosecution for quasi-rape of intoxicated girl with 2 non-celebrity acquaintances; Report