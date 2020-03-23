2 Years of Hichki: 5 Life lessons taught by Rani Mukerji starrer which we must never forget

As Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki completes two years of release, here are some of the beautiful life lessons which this Siddharth P Malhotra directorial taught us.. Take a look:

Bollywood industry has always been about masala, glamour, romance and action and we have endless movies revolving around a similar genre. But once in a while, there comes a movie which not only turns out to be an entertaining watch but also leaves with some priceless memories or life lessons. One such movie was Rani Mukerji starrer 2018 release Hichki. A movie which not just another educational drama in Bollywood but was way beyond as it takes us back to our school days. But this time with a different perspective.

The movie revolves around Naina Mathur, played by Rani Mukerji, who is suffering from Tourette Syndrome. It is a neurological syndrome that involves the patient making repetitive movements or unwanted sounds which can’t be controlled. The leading lady is well aware of her condition but does let it affect her life and aspires to be a teacher. And then begins her quest to prove herself in a world which constantly questioned her potential because of her disability. Hichki, which is helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra, has presented the guru-shishya relationship in the most beautiful way as it also gave us some moral gyan which we must never forget. So, as this Rani Mukerji starrer completes two years of release, here’s a look the life lessons Hichki taught us:

Embrace Your Flaws

We live in a society where public acceptance holds a lot of importance in our life. This social pretence often makes us be ashamed of our flaws and we end up hiding or covering them. But Hichki taught us that while no one is perfect in this world, it is important to accept your flaws than being ashamed of it. The movie taught us that we can’t accept ourselves and embrace our flaws, the other will not do it either. So, accept yourself wholeheartedly and be proud of who you are.

Your disability cannot stop you, but your approach towards life can

Hichki is a story of an aspiring teacher with Tourette syndrome, who fights all the odds, make several lives, and ends up retiring as a principal of the school. The movie came with a clear message that a disability might affect your physical function but it cannot impact your intellect and can never stop you from achieving your dreams. All you need is a leap of faith and positive approach towards life. Also, Naina Mathur’s story teaches us not to be disheartened by rejections as it prepares us to strive harder towards our goals in life.

There are no bad students only bad teachers

Naina Mathur was given a task to teach the class 9F of St Notker’s School. The class had students belonging to the slum and were unruly and misbehaved and were even referred to as ‘municipality garbage’ by some teachers. While many teachers had failed to teach them, Naina turns out to be their knight in the shining armour. She not only transformed them into bright students but also proved that no student is bad. Instead, it all depends on the teacher and the way they mould this young blood. It was an important lesson not only for schools but for parents as well as it spoke about teaching a child right values at the right time but in a way which makes them comfortable.

Underdogs can be potential winners if guided right

Hichki also proved that underdogs too have a potential and emerge as the brightest achiever if given the right guidance. This was evident after Naina transformed her class 9F students, who were known for their unruly behaviour, into some of the brightest students of St Notker’s. It is all about recognizing their potential and guiding them in the right direction. The movie also came with an inspiring message that every goal is achievable if one works towards it with sincerity and hard work.

It’s never late to start afresh and chase your dreams

In Hichki, Naina, who is a part-time animator has a keen desire to be a teacher. While she had an opportunity to take up a job in a bank, which she had got because of her father, Naina chose to chase her dream of becoming a teacher. Despite facing repeated rejections, she continued to fight for her dream and eventually accomplished her goal. Hichki taught us that we have one life to chase our dreams. And if we really want to turn them into a reality, it is never too late to start afresh in its direction.

