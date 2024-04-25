10 best Shashi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore movies that are timeless classics

Prove me wrong but Shashi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore movies hold a special place in our watchlist. The duo’s charismatic chemistry on-screen has always redefined love in many people’s real lives and forces us to give it a watch and time again. So we thought why not look back at them in today’s recommendation list?

10 best Shashi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore movies to binge-watch:-

1. Waqt

- Cast: Shashi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Sunil Dutt, Sadhana, Raaj Kumar, Balraj Sahni.

- Director: Yash Chopra

- IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

- Movie Genre: Drama, Family

- Release Year: 1965

- Where to Watch: YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar

Waqt is a classic Bollywood drama that follows the story of a family torn apart by circumstances and brought back together by destiny. Shashi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore's performances stand out largely in this one. Directed by Yash Chopra, the film is known for its timeless themes of love, loss, and reconciliation.

2. Maa Beti

- Cast: Shashi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore

- IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

- Movie Genre: Drama, Family

- Release Year: 1986

- Where to Watch: YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar

Maa Beti explores the complicated dynamics of a mother-daughter relationship, with Shashi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore playing a couple. Directed by Kalpataru, the film explores themes of familial bonds, sacrifice, and unconditional love and is one of the best Shashi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore movies to binge-watch.

3. Aa Gale Lag Jaa

- Cast: Shashi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore

- Director: Manmohan Desai

- IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

- Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

- Release Year: 1973

- Where to Watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Aa Gale Lag Jaa is a heartwarming romantic drama that highlights the iconic chemistry between Shashi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore. Directed by Manmohan Desai, the film weaves together themes of love, sacrifice, and resilience, creating an emotional journey for the audience. With memorable songs and heartfelt performances, this movie remains a beloved classic in Bollywood cinema.

4. Swati

- Cast: Shashi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore

- Director: Kranthi Kumar

- IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

- Release Year: 1986

- Where to Watch: YouTube

Swati is an upsetting tale of love and societal norms, featuring impressive performances by Shashi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore. Directed by Kranthi Kumar, the film explores the complexities of relationships and the struggle for individual identity amidst societal expectations.

5. Aamne Samne

- Cast: Shashi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore

- Director: Suraj Prakash

- IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

- Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller

- Release Year: 1967

- Where to Watch: YouTube

Aamne Samne features Shashi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore in intense roles. Directed by Suraj Prakash, the film follows a suspenseful narrative filled with twists and turns, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. Watch out for this one for its thrilling plot.

6. Door-Desh

- Cast: Shashi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore

- Director: Devendra Goel

- IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

- Movie Genre: Drama, Family

- Release Year: 1983

- Where to Watch: YouTube

Door-Desh explores themes of patriotism and sacrifice against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence. Shashi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore deliver powerful performances in this emotional drama directed by Devendra Goel. With its evocative storytelling and memorable characters, the film leaves a lasting impact on the audience.

7. Anari

- Cast: Shashi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore

- Director: Asit Sen

- IMDB Rating: 6.5 /10

- Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

- Release Year: 1975

- Where to Watch: YouTube, Jio Cinema

Anari is a delightful romantic comedy featuring Shashi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore. Directed by Asit Sen, the film follows the misadventures of a simpleton who finds love in unexpected places.

8. Paap Aur Punya

- Cast: Shashi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore

- Director: Prayag Raj

- IMDB Rating: 7/10

- Movie Genre: Drama

- Release Year: 1974

- Where to Watch: YouTube

Paap Aur Punya explores the moral dilemmas faced by its characters, with Shashi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore delivering lasting performances. Directed by Prayag Raj, the film revolves around the themes of redemption and forgiveness and is indeed one of the best Shashi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore movies to watch.

9. My Love

- Cast: Shashi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore

- Director: S. Sukhdev

- IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

- Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

- Release Year: 1970

- Where to Watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

My Love is a romantic drama featuring the tender love story between Shashi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore's characters. Directed by S. Sukhdev, the film revolves around the trials and tribulations of love amidst societal constraints. With its emotional depth and heartfelt performances, My Love leaves a lasting impression on the audience.

10. Suhana Safar

- Cast: Shashi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore

- Director: Vijay

- IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

- Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

- Release Year: 1970

- Where to Watch: Jio Cinema, YouTube

Suhana Safar is another romantic drama that is still known for the chemistry between Shashi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore. Directed by Vijay, the film follows the journey of love and sacrifice and is still a cherished classic in Indian cinema.

