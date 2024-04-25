Ruslaan Screening: Salman Khan kisses niece Ayat, poses with Aayush-Arpita Sharma; Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda twin in black

Aayush Sharma, who made his acting debut with Salman Khan's production project Loveyatri is all set to return to the big screen with an action flick titled Ruslaan.

Ahead of the big release, the makers hosted a special screening in Mumbai which was attended by many B-town biggies. Read on!

Salman Khan and others grace Ruslaan premiere

The bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan arrived at the special screening of Ruslaan to show his support to his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. With his entourage of security personnel, the Tiger 3 star made a smashing entrance at the event. For the night, Khan went with a plain full-sleeved t-shirt in the shade of red. He paired it with light blue denim and chunky black boots.

Check it out:

The couple of the hour, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma also made a stunning appearance at the movie premiere. While the lead actor of the film looked dapper in his gray t-shirt paired with a black jacket, pants, and shoes, his wife wore a black Balenciaga co-ord set for the night. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Check it out:

Salman was also spotted posing with Aayush, Arpita Khan, and their kids Ahil and Ayat.

Check it out:

Not just Salman, but the other two brothers, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan also attended the event and showed their support to their family. The Patna Shuklla producer went with a brown shirt matching formal shoes and black pants. As for Sohail, he sported a denim-on-denim look.

Check it out:

The Tiger 3 actor also gave a shoutout to his brother-in-law’s film on social media. Sharing a picture with Aayush, Arpita, and the kids he used the film’s hashtag on it.

Check it out:

Next up at the screening were newly wedded couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda who arrived at the star-studded red-carpet event. The Fukrey actor matched his black shirt with the outfit of his wife and paired it with white pants and boots. As for the Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, she looked pretty in a basic black tank top and pants. She accessorized her OOTN with matching high heels, a luxury bag, and her red wedding choora.

Check it out:

Filmmaker Kabir Khan and actor Aparshakti Khurana arrived at the event together. Adding a pop of color to the night, the Luka Chuppi actor sported a street-style look with a neon green t-shirt, pants, sneakers, and a crossbody bag. As for the 83 director, he smiles at the paparazzi in a basic look.

Check it out:

Senior actor Mahesh Manjrekar was spotted in a black shirt, blue denim, and sneaker look. He was joined by Iulia Vantur who made heads turn in her shiny outfit.

Check it out:

Actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor was also spotted at the event. The Dirty Picture actor went with a casual blue suit paired with a round-neck t-shirt. In his cool and effortless outfit, he posed for the shutterbugs.

Check it out:

Others who attended the star-studded screening were Manjot Singh, Vidya Malvde, Abbas Mustan, Vatsal Seth, Milap Zaveri, Baba Siddique, Nikhil Dwivedi, Ramesh Turani, Zaheer Iqbal, Soniya Bansal and others.

Advertisement

Directed by Karan Lalit Butani, the film also stars Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, Vidya Malvade, Beena Banerjee, Sal Yusuf, and Suniel Shetty in a special appearance. It is all set to release theatrically on April 26, 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aayush Sharma reveals why he chose acting over politics; 'I love telling stories, promotions'