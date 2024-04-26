Salman Khan Firing Case: 2 men nabbed in Punjab and brought to Mumbai for supplying weapons; WATCH

Trigger warning: This article mentions firing, weapons, and death threats.

Every day, there are some new facts being unearthed in the Salman Khan firing case.

After two other men were nabbed in Punjabi in connection with the open firing that happened outside the actor’s Mumbai residence, they were now flown down to Mumbai for interrogation. Read on for more details.

Men accused of supplying weapons in Salman Khan firing case brought to Mumbai

On April 14, when the city was fast asleep, two men allegedly opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. Since then, the Mumbai crime branch officials have been digging deep into the case to get hold of the people responsible for the shocking incident.

Minutes ago, the Mumbai police flew down two more accused named in the case. As reported by Pinkvila earlier, the men have been arrested in Punjab and are held responsible for supplying weapons to the two men who fired outside Khan’s residence.

In a clip, the team of cops, along with multiple security personnel, was seen arriving at Mumbai airport with the two accused. They also posed for the paparazzi with the men, who had their faces covered with black cloth.

Take a look:

More on Salman Khan's firing case

Based on the CCTV footage found by the investigating team, Mumbai police nabbed two men from Gujarat. Soon after, the court put them under the custody of Mumbai Police until April 25. According to ANI, Mumbai's Esplanade Court has now sent both the accused, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, to the custody of the Crime Branch until April 29.

Earlier, the Delhi crime branch also flew to Mumbai and interrogated Vicky and Sagar for nearly three hours. Based on the clues found by the cops and Anmol Bishnoi taking responsibility for the firing through a purported Facebook post, Anmol and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi were also named as prime accused in the case.

The cops also found the weapon and some live cartridges from the Tapi River in Gujarat’s Surat city. For more updates on the case, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

