Did Priyanka Chopra's family rent out Pune bungalow for Rs 2 lakhs monthly rent? Here's what we know

Priyanka Chopra is known for being an active investor in real estate. The latest buzz suggests that her family has leased a bungalow they own in Pune.

The agreement has been made between Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, brother, Siddharth Chopra, and a co-living and co-working firm, The Urban Nomads Community Private Limited.

All about the real estate deal between Priyanka Chopra's family and the firm

According to the Hindustan Times report, the documents accessed by Zapkey show that Priyanka Chopra's family has rented out their bungalow in Koregaon Park, Pune, to The Urban Nomads Community Private Limited. The Leave and Licence agreement signed by Madhu Chopra and Siddharth Chopra suggests that the co-living and co-working firm has paid a security deposit of Rs 6 lakhs, and the monthly rent amount has been fixed at Rs 2.06 lakhs.

The documents also suggest the bungalow's plot size is 3754 sq ft. The built-up area on the ground floor is 2180 sq ft. The garden area spans 2232 sq ft, and a basement area of 950 sq ft is also there. Apart from all this, there's a parking area of 400 sq ft.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's return to their Los Angeles mansion

Meanwhile, The Sun US reported recently that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were all set to move into their newly renovated USD 20 million Los Angeles mansion. The couple was forced to move out of the property due to mold issues.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

Priyanka is currently shooting for Heads Of State, an upcoming action comedy starring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid, among others, in important roles. The film is being made under the creative direction of Ilya Naishuller.

The actress announced another project, The Bluff, earlier this month. It will be directed by Frank E. Flowers.

Priyanka has worked as a narrator in the recently released Disneynature documentary Tiger. She has also backed a hard-hitting documentary titled Women of My Billion (WOMB). The upcoming documentary, which talks about the struggles and fights of women in India, is slated to release on May 3.

Meanwhile, her comeback in Bollywood is being eagerly anticipated. She was expected to star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, but there has been no development for a long time.

