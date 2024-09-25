5 underrated Sanjay Mishra movies on Netflix that are quirky treasures

Sanjay Mishra, a versatile and celebrated actor in Indian cinema, has captivated audiences with his remarkable performances across various genres. Known for his impeccable comic timing and emotional depth, Mishra has appeared in numerous films that showcase his talent.

On Netflix, viewers can explore a range of his work, including the acclaimed comedy-drama Cirkus, where he delivers a poignant performance, and the heartwarming film Kaamyaab, which reflects on the life of a supporting actor. With his unique ability to resonate with both humor and pathos, Sanjay Mishra continues to leave an indelible mark on the digital platform's film offerings.

5 underrated Sanjay Mishra movies on Netflix that you should not miss:

Vadh

Cast: Sanja Mishra, Tanya Lal, Neena Gupta, Saurabh Sachdeva, Manav Vij

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Drama

Release Year: 2022

Vadh is a gripping drama that delves into the complexities of morality and justice. The film follows the story of a retired school teacher, played by Sanjay Mishra, who faces a life-altering crisis when he becomes embroiled in a dark incident that challenges his ethics and humanity.

Mishra's portrayal of the protagonist showcases his exceptional range as he navigates the emotional turmoil and moral dilemmas presented in the narrative. As the character grapples with the consequences of his actions, the film raises thought-provoking questions about the lengths one might go to protect their loved ones, making it a compelling watch.

Bhakshak

Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Sanja Mishra, Sai Tamhankar, Tanisha Mehta, Surya Sharma, Durgesh Kumar

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Crime

Release Year: 2024

Advertisement

Bhakshak follows the story of Vaishali, a journalist, who uncovers a dark secret at a shelter home. She learns about young girls being abused there. Vaishali faces many obstacles as she tries to expose the truth, including threats to her family.

With the help of a courageous girl named Sudha and a supportive police officer named SS Jasmeet Kaur, Vaishali fights against the powerful people involved in the abuse. Eventually, justice prevails, and the perpetrators are brought to light. The film sheds light on the importance of standing up against injustice and fighting for what's right.

Kaamyaab

Cast: Sanja Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Sarika Singh, Nasir Khan, Isha Talwar, Avtar Gill

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2018

Kaamyaab is a poignant drama that tells the story of Sudheer, portrayed by Sanjay Mishra, a struggling character actor who reflects on his life and career in the film industry. After years of playing supporting roles, Sudheer decides to make a comeback and fulfill his dream of achieving 500 film appearances, a milestone he believes will validate his existence.

Advertisement

Mishra delivers a heartfelt performance, capturing the character's journey of self-discovery and passion for acting. The film beautifully explores themes of ambition, identity, and the quest for recognition, while celebrating the unsung heroes of cinema who often go unnoticed.

Dilwale

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sanja Mishra, Varun Sharma, Chetna Pande, Boman Irani

IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Movie Genre: Action, Romance

Release Year: 2015

Dilwale is a romantic action-comedy directed by Rohit Shetty that revolves around the love story of Raj, played by Shah Rukh Khan, and Meera, portrayed by Kajol. The film follows their journey as they navigate familial conflicts and past rivalries.

Sanjay Mishra plays the role of a quirky and humorous character named Mangal Singh, who adds comic relief to the narrative. As Raj's loyal associate, Mangal's antics and charm bring laughter to the film, enhancing the emotional moments. With its blend of romance, action, and comedy, Dilwale offers an entertaining experience that celebrates love and family bonds.

Advertisement

Cirkus

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sanja Mishra, Pooja Hegde, Deepika Padukone, Radhika Bangia, Varun Sharma

IMDb Rating: 4.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2022

Cirkus is a vibrant comedy film directed by Rohit Shetty, inspired by Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. The story unfolds in a circus setting, featuring a mix-up between identical twins, leading to a series of hilarious situations. Sanjay Mishra plays the role of a witty and eccentric character, adding his unique charm and humor to the ensemble cast.

His performance provides both comic relief and emotional depth, enhancing the film's entertaining narrative. With its colorful visuals, engaging storyline, and an array of memorable characters, Cirkus delivers a delightful cinematic experience filled with laughter and joy.

Sanjay Mishra's contributions to cinema, particularly through his films available on Netflix, highlight his exceptional talent and versatility as an actor. His ability to effortlessly transition between comedy and drama allows audiences to connect deeply with his characters, making each performance memorable.