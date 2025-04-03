Paan Singh Tomar director Tigmanshu Dhulia says Irrfan Khan’s demise impacted his ‘creative process’; admits not having ‘a friend in real life’

Trigger Warning: This article mentions someone's death.

The demise of ace Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan came as a shocker to his fans and his pals from the industry. While it was a known fact that he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer, no one expected the legend would leave us so early in life. His passing away left a void in the lives of many including Tigmanshu Dhulia. In an interview, the Indian film director stated that Khan’s death affected his creative writing and now, he doesn’t have a real friend in the industry.

Advertisement

Tigmanshu Dhulia and Irrfan Khan worked together in films like Haasil, Charas, Paan Singh Tomar, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, to name a few. Over the years, they became the best of friends who stood by each other in testing times. With Khan’s demise, Dhulia was left friendless. During an interview with ANI, Tigmanshu admitted the actor’s passing away impacted his creative process in everything.

Talking fondly about his late friend, the Bullett Raja helmer stated, “If he is in the film, then I could spread my wings further.” Moreover, he could write an intricate scene knowing that it would be performed well by Irrfan. Tigmanshu could also make the character, and the situation more complex, which he can't now. “It's not writer's block,” he admitted adding that he knows he can write a scene but the actors won't be able to do it.

The filmmaker also stressed upon having a good friend in the industry as one can't open up here. “Har aadmi kamzor feel karta hai yahan kabhi na kabhi (Every person feels weak at times)” the screenwriter stated adding that if one expresses his weakness with someone, then they will take advantage of that.

Advertisement

Further on, the Shagird director stated that it has become a problem for him as he now has no friends. He doesn’t have anyone to discuss which movie he should do or take someone’s input on a script. If he is going through a bad phase in life or a movie is not working, he doesn’t have a shoulder to lean on.

“You need a friend in real life, too. I don't have one right now. I cannot open myself up to anybody. It's a problem,” expressed Tigmanshu Dhulia. For the unaware, Irrfan passed away in April 2020.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan took nap on bus floor during Dil Se shoot, recalls Tigmanshu Dhulia; says he never objected to people going over him