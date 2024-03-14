Aamir Khan drops major hint on Andaz Apna Apna 2; reacts to working with Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is turning 59 today and he is receiving an overwhelming amount of love and well wishes from his fans. Currently, he is occupied with the shooting of his upcoming movie, Sitaare Zameen Par. Despite his busy schedule, Aamir decided to make his fans happy by going live on his Instagram handle, Aamir Khan Productions. During the live session, he hinted at the possibility of a sequel to the popular movie Andaz Apna Apna and also discussed the potential of working with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Aamir Khan teases fans with major hint on Rajkumar Santoshi's Andaz Apna Apna 2

Today, on March 14, a while back, marking the special occasion of his birthday, Aamir Khan conducted a special live Instagram session on his production house’s official page. Minutes after he went live, several fans swamped the actor with their heartfelt wishes and questions for him. Mr. Perfectionist tried answering most of them and dropped a major hint on the iconic comedy entertainer classic Andaz Apna Apna 2.

Breaking the big news, Aamir said, “Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is working on the script of Andaz Apna Apna 2." He further remarked that the film is in the beginning stages and also too early to get excited about. However, he opined, “I’m glad he started thinking about it because I think it will be a great film for all of us to do and for audiences to watch.”

It goes without saying that the major development shared by Aamir has come as a big surprise for the fans and the audiences on the superstar’s birthday. For a very long time, the sequel of Andaz Apna Apna was in discussion, and with Aamir hinting about it fans can expect Amar and Prem essayed by Aamir Khan and Salman Khan to come back on the big screens very soon.

Rajkumar Santoshi’s Andaz Apna Apna was released in 1994 and over the years has emerged as a cult classic in the comedy genre.

Aamir Khan on working with Shah Rukh and Salman Khan

In addition to this, a fan also asked if fans could see the Khan trio-Aamir, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan gracing silver screens after Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Spilling the beans on the same, the actor revealed that they are very keen on working with each other, which can happen if they get a good script.

He said, “Even I think we should a film together. When we were together, Shah Rukh, Salman and me, we were also contemplating that we must do a film together in our careers. We must try that we do a film together for us and for our audiences. So, we had this thought, now let’s see what happens. I hope if a good script is offered, we will definitely do it. I think all three of us are very keen to work with each other.”

Aamir Khan, SRK, and Salman Khan danced on Naatu Naatu at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala

During the grand pre-wedding gala of Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani with his fiancé Radhika Merchant, SRK, Salman and Aamir stole the show by performing together on stage to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR. They also delighted the audience by recreating the iconic dance moves from their hit songs, from Salman Khan's towel dance to Aamir's Apni Toh Paathshala and King Khan's Chaiyaa Chaiyaa.

On the professional front, Aamir is currently immersed in working on Sitaare Zameen Par which is promised to be an out-and-out entertainer expected to release this Christmas.

