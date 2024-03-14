Aamir Khan birthday special QUIZ: Prove you’re a die-hard fan of Mr. Perfectionist by answering interesting questions

Aamir Khan aka Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood turns 59 today. Immense love is pouring in for the actor from his family members, friends, and fans alike. Being in the industry for such a long time, Aamir has earned a mammoth amount of stardom following his captivating performances. From Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke, to Raja Hindustani to 3 Idiots, Fanaa, PK, and more, Aamir has never ceased to entertain his fans with a variety of projects. His illustrious career has surely not been a bed of roses, and Aamir Khan also experienced his fair share of ups and downs.

Nevertheless, it is the innocence and honesty in his craft that we celebrate the actor and his craft. On the special occasion of our very own Rancho’s birthday, take this quiz and find out if you really know the actor well.

Quiz begins in 3...2...1

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor QUIZ: Think you know the star enough? Guess his movies purely based on character looks