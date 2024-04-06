Aamir Khan once stopped Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke's shoot and Tiku Talsania calls it 'genius'; here's why

Aamir Khan is popularly known as Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, and with every story we hear about his perfection, the belief gets stronger. Veteran actor Tiku Talsania, who played comic roles in hundreds of Bollywood films, has now shared a story related to Aamir Khan that proves his genius and love for perfection.

Tiku Talsania recalls how Aamir Khan stopped Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke's shoot

During a recent interview with Digital Commentary, Tiku Talsania opened up about how Aamir Khan once stopped the shoot of Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, which irked everyone, including director Mahesh Bhatt and producer Tahir Hussain, Aamir's father. However, Tiku said that when he learned about the reason behind canceling the shoot, he realized it was genius.

"Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke mein to bahut kamaal ka ho gaya tha ek baar" (Something wonderful happened once on the sets of Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke), he said while recalling the shoot of the song Chikni Surat. Tiku mentioned the scene where the workers are singing the song Chikni Surat, and the shirts for delivery are ready.

"Shirts tayyaar ho gaya delivery ke liye main tha, Mushtaq Khan tha aur Aamir the. Toh Aamir ne shooting cancel kar di us din. Unke pitaji bade bhadke huye baahar khade huye the 'sab kehte hain hamara beta hai cancel kar diya usne hamara shooting poora. And Bhatt sahab to as usual 'arey kya bataaun yaar ye Aamir' itna bolke nikal gaye. Aamir bhi dikhayi nahi diya uske baad. Aur jab dobara shooting huyi tab pata chala ke Aamir ne kyun cancel karvayi thi." (The shirts were ready and for delivery. I was there along with Mushtaq Khan and Aamir Khan, but Aamir canceled the shoot that day. His father was angry and was saying, 'Everyone is saying my son has canceled the shooting.' And Mr Bhatt, as usual, 'What should I say, this Aamir' he said this much and left. Aamir was also not seen after that. When the shooting started again, we got to know the reason behind it."

Talking about the reason behind canceling the shoot, Tiku shared Aamir said that you got the entire song sung by the crowd in the factory, and when we are taking the shirts of the first order that we completed in time, we need that crowd to be there. He said that it can’t be just between three people. "That is the genius of Aamir Khan," he said.

Aamir Khan's work front

After Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan has yet to announce his next film as an actor. Meanwhile, he is busy working on his films as a producer. His latest production, Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, was released on March 1 and received critical acclaim.

He's now working on Sitaare Zameen Par, which stars Genelia Deshmukh as the lead and is being directed by RS Prasanna. The film is expected to hit cinemas on Christmas 2024.

Another highly anticipated production of Aamir is Lahore 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film stars Sunny Deol in the lead, along with Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol. It is expected to be released in cinemas on Republic Day 2025.

