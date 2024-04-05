10 best Dangal movie dialogues that are pure GOLD

In the past decades, Aamir Khan has acted and produced uncountable films. But Dangal remains to be his best performance to date. While his impressive transformation and the acting of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra were highly lauded, people still can’t forget the epic dialogues that were delivered in the film. Let’s take a look at the 10 best Dangal movie dialogues that stayed in our minds rent-free.

10 Dangal movie dialogues in Hindi to get motivated:

1. “Agar silver jeeti toh aaj nahi toh kal log tanne bhool javenge. Gold jeeti toh misaal ban javegi. Aur misaalein di jaati hai beta, bhooli nahi jaati.”

Aamir Khan played the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat, an Indian amateur wrestler who wanted his girls Geeta and Babita Phogat to rule the pehelwani world and win gold for the country. Everything else seemed like a consolation price for him.

2. “Medalist pedh pe nahi ughte, unhe banana padta hai, pyar se, mehnat se, lagan se.”

To look the part, Khan along with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra gave their blood, tears, and sweat. Their hard work was reflected in the film and the performances. They are the true medallists who aced the characters with their pyaar, mehnat and lagan.

3. “Har vo cheez jo inki pehelwaani se inka dhyaan hatawegi, main use hata diyon.”

The biographical sports drama film Dangal showed how the father made his daughters into world-class female wrestlers. He was so adamant about making them unbeatable sports personalities that he uprooted anything that could distract the girls. As shown in the movie, he didn’t even let them eat, sleep, and have fun as their hearts desired.

4. "Main hamesha ye soch k rota raha k chora hota toh desh k liye gold lata. Yo baat mere samajh me naa aai k gold toh gold hota hai, chora laave ya chori."

This was such a moment in the movie. With this dialogue, the protagonist broke multiple stereotypes and busted the myth that only men are capable of making the family and country proud. Such a bold and important statement!

5. "Main apni choriyo ko itna qabil banaunga k choray unhe dekhne nahi, wo choro ko dekhne jawengi."

The movie is set in the era when society wanted to teach girls how to take care of the household and then get them married at an early age. But Mahavir Singh Phogat fought for what he thought was right and made his daughter so capable that men would have to prove themselves in front of the girls.

6. "Dangal ladnay se pehle dar se ladna padta hai."

We all knew this but the writers made sure that this fact stays etched in our minds forever. Before fighting the battle, we have to battle the fear that makes us lose our ground. One of the best dialogues from Dangal.

7. "Ek baat hamesha yaad rakhna beta, har jagha tanney bachane tera papa na aawe ga. Main tanney sirf ladna sekha sakoon, par ladna tanney khud hai."

Not just to fight at the competition, this life lesson was from the heart of a father to his daughter. Our parents can hold our hands and teach us the moves but ultimately, we have to fight our own battles. True that!

8. "National champion to har saal koi na koi banta hai mera sapna tab poora hoga jab tu apne liyae nahi desh ke liye gold laway gi."

Day or night, the resilient and determined father had only one dream. To make his daughters so capable that they represent the country at international levels, and bring gold to the nation which they ultimately did.

9. "Bahut ho gayi pehalwani, ab dangal hoga."

This epic Aamir Khan Dangal dialogue made the audience go gaga at the theatres. The energy could be felt inside cinema halls. Ab Dangal hoga dialogue was on the lips of cinephiles for many months after the theatrical release of Nitesh Tiwari’s sports biopic.

10. "Taqat toh genda bhi lagata hai, lekin sher lagata hai taqat aur technique, dono. Sher banna hai, genda nahi."

It’s our mind and the techniques that make us unique from the crown. This was exactly what the father was trying to make his kids understand. Dangal is one of those movies that is often revisited, not just by sports enthusiasts but also those who want to get some life lessons and motivation.

If you have watched the movie then we’re sure these famous Dangal dialogues in Hindi would have caught your attention. Aamir Khan’s association with the Indian film industry dates back to when the eight-year-old played a minor role in his uncle Nasir Hussain's film Yaadon Ki Baaraat, back in 1973. But this movie tops the chart and is undoubtedly one of his best performances. What do you think?

