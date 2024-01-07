Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shares rare PIC with brother Junaid Khan from her wedding with Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married on January 3 in Mumbai in a registered wedding. The intimate close wedding was attended by their close family members and friends. Several pictures and videos of the much-buzzed wedding have also been ruling on the internet. Amongst others, the beautiful bride Ira Khan dropped a rare pic with her loving brother, Junaid Khan from her Mumbai wedding.

Ira Khan and Junaid Khan pose for an adorable sibling photo

The beautiful bride Ira Khan amidst her wedding shenanigans is managing to share several captivating glimpses from her wedding. A while back, the star kid shared several pictures on her Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, she can be seen posing alongside her brother Junaid Khan. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “And we finally have a picture together.”

Several other pictures shared on her Instagram stories feature Ira clicking happy pictures with her overjoyed friend’s squad. Another picture also showcased the cute pictures of newlyweds Ira and Nupur Shikhare on the bus and on the boat.

Take a look:

Ira's cute banter with her friends

In addition to this, a while back, Ira also shared a cute selfie on her stories and tagged her friends as she expected them to shout at her for not removing her makeup. She wrote, “waiting for @zaynmarie @mipalkarofficial @smriteep @kanikajhamtani to shout at me about not taking my makeup off.”

The following story also gives a peek into a hilarious response by her cousin, Zayn, to Ira’s story.

Take a look:



Notably, the loving cousin Zayn Marie Khan, a couple of days back, had also shared several endearing pictures from Ira’s wedding. In the pictures, Ira and Nupur pose romantically for the camera as the groom rests his head on Ira’s shoulder. Another picture also featured Imran Khan and his rumored girlfriend Lekha Washington attending the wedding.

The post was captioned, “SOB - as in Sister of the Bride and ‘I’m going to sob about this for the next ten days’ @khan.ira I still can’t believe it only yesterday you were so small, and now you’ve married one of my most favourite people on this planet. Aaahhh I’m going to cry just typing this I love you both so much @nupur_popeye blessings."

Take a look:

Ira and Nupur are currently in Udaipur for their grand wedding in the presence of their special friends and close family members.

