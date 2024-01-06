Ira Khan dolls up in a mini dress in Udaipur, Nupur Shikhare sings a special song ahead of their wedding

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, and Nupur Shikhare officially became husband and wife on January 3rd in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony was graced by their loved ones and close friends. Currently, the couple has made their way to Udaipur, Rajasthan to celebrate their union in a traditional ceremony. Ira is looking absolutely stunning for this momentous occasion.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare reach Udaipur

Yesterday, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare reached Udaipur, Rajasthan for their wedding festivities. The couple will be tying the knot in a traditional ceremony at the Taj Aravali Resort. Ira took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself in a white mini-dress accompanied by a jacket and glasses. The newlywed looks adorable in this new look which consists of her colored red hair. She captioned it: "Because we’re playing dress-up all week".

Check out her post!

In her Instagram stories, Ira shared a picture of herself with Nupur inside the plane where they can be seen leaning on each other's shoulders. In another one, we get a glimpse of Nupur singing a special song with their family members at the venue.

Advertisement

About Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Udaipur wedding

Ira and Nupur signed the legal documents of marriage earlier this week. According to The Times of India, the couple has now planned their wedding festivities at the Taj Aravali Resort which will take place between January 8 and 10. The entire hotel and its 176 rooms have been booked for 250 guests. After this ceremony, the couple will return to Mumbai for their wedding reception which will take place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on January 13th.

Reportedly, the guests have been asked not to bring any gifts but only their blessings. Yesterday, the couple was spotted with Ira's mother Reena Dutta as they landed in Udaipur.

On January 3rd, Nupur opted for an unconventional way to reach his wedding venue. He was seen jogging all the way from Santacruz to Bandra in Mumbai to reach the place. He had donned a black vest and white shorts with green sneakers as he, along with Ira, signed the wedding registration documents.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Love birds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare reach Udaipur for grand wedding; pose with Reena Dutta