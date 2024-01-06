Aamir Khan's son Junaid catches fans' attention with his remarkable resemblance to Superman actor Henry Cavill
Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, usually known for keeping a low profile, has recently found himself in the spotlight. The attention on him has heightened, particularly due to the wedding festivities of his sister, Ira Khan, who tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare. Netizens have been expressing admiration for Junaid's striking good looks, with many drawing comparisons to Henry Cavill, noting an uncanny resemblance between the two.
Fans point out the striking resemblance between Junaid Khan and Henry Cavill
The release of videos and pictures from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding on social media prompted an influx of comments from fans, highlighting the noticeable resemblance between Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, and Hollywood actor Henry Cavill. Many enthusiasts dubbed Junaid as the desi Superman due to the striking similarity in their looks. The buzz surrounding this comparison even led to a Reddit post, where a user shared side-by-side pictures of Junaid and Henry Cavill, inviting others to take a look and discuss the uncanny similarity between the two.
Still don't see it? Check out the images below, and you'll get an up-close look at the striking similarities between these two actors. The resemblance might just leave you in awe!
