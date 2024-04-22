Aayush Sharma on claims he married Salman Khan’s sister for getting in Bollywood: ‘Ma baap ka mila bahut kuch hai…’

Aayush Sharma is on a promotional spree these days as he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Ruslaan. The actor has been speaking his heart out in the interviews and spilling beans about his rapport with Salman Khan, his professional life, his personal life with Arpita Khan, and more.

Aayush Sharma addressed rumors about him marrying for money

When Aayush had gotten married to Salman’s sister, he had come under the scanner for marrying because of money. He faced many allegations but the Loveyatri actor never lost his cool. Now in a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan, he opened up on this.

Addressing the allegations about marrying Arpita Khan, Salman Khan’s sister, for money, Aayush Sharma quipped, “Social media decided a lot of things for me.” He further said that when he was getting married, some said that he got a diamond-studded sherwani as a gift and a Bentley as a dowry. He added that he still has not gotten that sherwani or that Bentley. He also said, “Not that I want it.”

Aayush further added that the media made him a businessman from Delhi whereas he comes from a political background. “My father is a politician and I am a struggling actor, so how did I became a businessman I don’t know.” He also opened up on the times when he had to hear trolls saying that he married for money and entry in Bollywood. He said, “I come from a good family, from a political background. Ma Baap ka mila bahut kuch hai life mein (Have gotten enough from my parents), I never had a craving for money.”

Aayush also revealed that he had given 300 auditions before getting an entry in Bollywood and he became friends with Arpita Khan when he was already a struggling actor. “So, will Arpita not know about my character before marriage? Was she that naive? Won’t the whole Khan family know about me? This is a baseless conversation,” concluded the Ruslaan actor.

About Ruslaan

Ruslaan promises to treat audiences with high-octane action sequences. Ruslaan’s two lives - one, he is a gifted musician, and the other, he is a ruthless killer. The movie will revolve around his life fighting to protect himself and his loved ones.

The film also stars Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade among others. The film is backed by Sri Satya Sai Arts and will grace the theatres on April 26, 2024.

