Aayush Sharma REACTS to gun-firing incident outside Salman Khan's Bandra house; says 'It's a tough time for us'

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing, weapons, and death threats.

On a Sunday morning (April 14), an alarming gun-firing incident took place outside Salman Khan's Bandra house, Galaxy Apartment. After the incident, several celebrities and notable figures reached the actor's house to check on him. Days after it, the celebrated actor's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma reacted to the incident.

In a recent interview, Aayush who will be seen in Ruslaan, expressed his sadness regarding the incident and said that it is a tough time for the family.

Aayush Sharma on gun-firing incident outside Salman Khan's Bandra house

During a recent interview with ANI, Aayush Sharma shared his reaction to the gun-firing incident that took place outside the Bandra house of Salman Khan.

Aayush said, "We are his family. It is a tough time for us. And we all as a family stand together." He believes that at this point, it will not be appropriate for him to give any statement or comment because it is a grave situation.

"A competent Mumbai Police has done a great job in doing what they're doing, and the matter is still under investigation. So, at this stage, I would just say thank you, to everybody who has sent their love and prayers, that means a lot. And as you all know he's (Salman Khan) back to work so am I," added the Antim: The Final Truth actor. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Salman Khan sends a shout-out to Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan

Today, on March 21, a while back, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle and dropped the trailer of Aayush Sharma starrer Ruslaan. Giving a major shout-out to his loving brother-in-law, he wrote in the caption, “#Ruslaan releasing on 26th April…Go watch it in the theatres near you.”

About Ruslaan

Ruslaan promises to treat audiences with high-octane action sequences. Ruslaan’s two lives - one, he is a gifted musician, and the other, he is a ruthless killer. The movie will revolve around his life fighting to protect himself and his loved ones.

The film also stars Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade among others. The film is backed by Sri Satya Sai Arts and will grace the theatres on April 26, 2024.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Salman Khan reaches Dubai in style; flashes million-dollar smile as paps say 'love you Bhai'