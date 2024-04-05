Aayush Sharma on missing Salman Khan at Ruslaan trailer launch; 'I hope to make him proud'

Aayush Sharma is gearing up for the release of his first film outside the banner Salman Khan Films. The trailer of the upcoming action film was released today and the actor missed the presence of his brother-in-law and superstar Salman who has always been a huge supporter of him.

Aayush Sharma on missing Salman Khan

During a conversation with News 18 Showsha at the trailer launch of Ruslaan, Aayush Sharma spoke about Salman Khan's reaction to the trailer and said that his blessings are with him. "I miss Salman sir today. I have worked with him on two films and I have always gotten to share the stage with him. He has seen the film and his blessings will always be there with me. He has blessed the film since day one and I hope to make him proud.”

Ruslaan is Aayush's first non-SKF film and he counts it as a learning experience. “I’ve done two films with SKF, my home production. With Ruslaan, I am stepping out into the real world, working with new and beautiful people. I got to learn so much which is helping me. My first day of shoot was in Hyderabad. It was a new team, new crew and everything was very fresh for me. It was very exciting.” he added.

Aayush also added that it was never his intention to work only with his family. "My family didn’t have this intention for me either. I’m an actor and I’m hungry and I would like to do as many films as I can with the same passion irrespective of which production house is backing them.” he explained.

Salman Khan praises Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan trailer

Meanwhile, Salman took to social media and praised Aayush and the trailer of Ruslaan. The Tiger 3 actor wrote, "Aayush, can see the hard work, effort n dedication put into Ruslaan, no matter what just keep giving it your best. Hard work will always pay off. God bless and wish u all the best."

About Ruslaan

The film is the story of Ruslaan who rebels to break free from the chains of conformity. Starring Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade, the movie is directed by Karan L Butani and produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts. The film is all set to release on 26th April.

