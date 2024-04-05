Ruslaan Trailer: Salman Khan praises Aayush Sharma's 'hard work' as he performs intense high-octane action

Aayush Sharma is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Ruslaan. Ahead of the release of the film, the makers dropped the captivating and highly anticipated trailer that previewed the film. Directed by Karan L Butani, Ruslaan's trailer gave a glimpse of Aayush performing high-octane action sequences. After the trailer release, Salman Khan praised his brother-in-law's film trailer and his hard work for the film.

Salman Khan's shout-out to Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan trailer

On April 5, the makers of Ruslaan dropped the trailer starring Aayush Sharma. Re-sharing the trailer video on his X account, Salman Khan praised Aayush's hard work and extended his best wishes for the film.

He wrote, "Aayush, can see the hard work,effort n dedication put into Ruslaan, no matter what just keep giving it your best. Hard work will always pay off. God bless and wish u all the best.Roaring in cinemas on 26th April, 2024."

Have a look:

More about Ruslaan trailer

In the trailer, we can see the screen opening up with a shot of Mumbai lit up at night. As the trailer progresses, we are introduced to Ruslaan (played by Aayush Sharma). He interestingly has two lives - one, he is a gifted musician, and the other, he is a ruthless killer. The movie will focus on Ruslaan fighting to protect himself and his loved ones.

Advertisement

Aayush Sharma speaks about Ruslaan

In a statement, Aayush opened up about his upcoming project. He shared, "In Ruslaan, we've created an unforgettable story that blends emotion and action that touches the heart and packs a punch. We hope it sweeps you off your feet in the sweetest way possible."

On the other hand, the director said that Ruslaan is a complete entertainer that promises a great time at the movies. "The emotional quotient in the film will connect with the audience," he added.

Meanwhile, producer Radhamohan added that Ruslaan is not just a film, it is a thrilling journey that promises to captivate audiences. He also said that with a perfect blend of action and heartfelt emotion, it's crafted to resonate deeply with viewers.

Soon after the pre-teaser dropped, netizens extended their support to Aayush. One wrote, "We support you aayush bhai." Another netizen wrote, "Such a great pre-teaser." An internet user wrote, "Excellent pre teaser."

Meanwhile, Ruslaan starring Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade is directed by Karan L Butani and produced by Sri Satya Sai Arts. The film is all set to release on April 26, 2024.

ALSO READ: Ruslaan Pre-Teaser: Aayush Sharma shines through his ability with gun and guitar in Karan L Butani's directorial