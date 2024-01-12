Abhishek Bachchan celebrates 17 years of Guru; Amitabh Bachchan calls it 'immaculate and unbeatable'

Abhishek Bachchan has had the opportunity to work on many fascinating movies throughout his extensive career. One of the standout films that truly marked a turning point for him was the 2007 drama film Guru, directed by Mani Ratnam. Aishwarya Rai also played a crucial role in this film.

As the movie celebrated its 17th anniversary, Abhishek expressed his joy on social media. His father, Amitabh Bachchan, responded to his post with heartfelt emotions.

Abhishek Bachchan celebrates 17 years of Guru

January 12th marks the 17th release anniversary of Mani Ratnam's Guru. On this occasion, Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to share a video. The video featured some of the most interesting scenes and dialogues from the 2007 film. It also had texts that read, "Guru is and will remain forever close to my heart." Bachchan captioned it, "#17YearsOfGuru."

Amitabh Bachchan took to the comment section to shower praise on both the film and his son's performance. He wrote: "The best ever .. immaculate and unbeatable (multiple red heart emojis)." Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar also dropped several emojis to express her admiration for the film.

About Guru

Guru is co-written and directed by legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Mithun Chakraborty, R. Madhavan, and Vidya Balan. It tells the story of a young Gujarati man named Gurukant Desai and his journey to becoming a powerful business magnet. The film had its premiere at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival and met with a positive critical response upon its theatrical release in India. Guru also turned out to be a major commercial success.

Abhishek was last seen in R. Balki's sports drama Ghoomer in 2023. The film, also starring Saiyami Kher, follows the story of a cricket prodigy who achieves success despite losing an arm. It met with positive reviews and was a moderate commercial success.

Recently, the actor interacted with the media and shared his excitement about the inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22nd.

