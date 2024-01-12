WATCH: Abhishek Bachchan shares excitement for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration; wishes to seek blessings

Anticipation is mounting for the historic inauguration of the Shri Ram Mandir at Ramjanmabhoomi on January 22, 2024, and numerous Bollywood luminaries are expected to attend this prestigious occasion. Recently, actor Abhishek Bachchan expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Abhishek Bachchan is excited to see Ayodhya Ram Mandir

While talking to the media, Abhishek Bachchan said, "I am very excited to see how the temple is built and also to seek blessings."

Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had received invitations to the event, with images of them receiving the invites making waves online. Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram also shared glimpses of their invites on social media on January 8. Invitations were extended to Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff as well.

In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla reported that the star-studded guest list for the ceremony includes Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Ayushmann Khurrana, Yash, along with accomplished directors Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty, and producer Mahaveer Jain.

The latest reports suggest that the commencement of the ground-level work for the sacred temple is scheduled for a grand inauguration ceremony. A pivotal moment will be the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla on the temple premises, graced by the presence of the honorable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Preceding the grand opening, a series of rituals and programs are set to kick off from January 16. Invitations for the event have been extended to approximately 7000 guests, including 4000 sadhus and saints, hailing from various parts of the country.

Devotees will have the opportunity to visit Kuber Tila and the Yatri Facilitation Centre. It's noteworthy that during the inauguration, only the current priests serving Ram Lalla will conduct the service and worship. The construction of the holy temple officially commenced on August 5, 2020, following the foundation stone-laying ceremony by PM Narendra Modi.

Abhishek Bachchan's work front

Abhishek Bachchan's latest venture was in the sports drama Ghoomer, directed by R. Balki, where he shared the screen with Saiyami Kher as his co-star, portraying the character of a cricket coach.

The actor garnered widespread acclaim for his compelling performance as an alcoholic character in the movie. At its core, Ghoomer serves as a tribute to the triumph of the human spirit, according to the Dhoom 3 star. In a recent interview with Time Of India, he underscores the film's universal theme, pointing out that sports movies often resonate as inspirational due to their focus on shared human experiences.

What distinguishes Ghoomer is its spotlight on overcoming physical challenges, portraying an accomplished woman cricketer who, despite losing her arm, perseveres in refining her skills. Her unwavering dedication empowers her to proudly represent the country once again. The movie features a notable role for Shabana Azmi and includes a special cameo appearance by the late Bishan Singh Bedi.

In an exciting development reported by Pinkvilla earlier, Abhishek is gearing up for his role in the upcoming fifth installment of the Housefull franchise, aptly titled Housefull 5. The ensemble cast boasts stars like Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, and Bobby Deol.

