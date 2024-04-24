Shekhar Suman is a well-known personality in the entertainment industry. The actor gained popularity after the show Dekh Bhai Dekh which was a huge hit among viewers.

In a recent interview on Siddharth Kannan's chat show, Shekhar opened up about the heart-wrenching event in his life, sharing that the first time he cried in his life was when he lost his first son, Aayush, recalling his grief over his son’s loss.

Shekhar Suman shed tears as he recalls his son’s death

Shekhar recounted the grief he experienced when Aayush passed away at the age of ten. He spoke about feeling completely broken without the will to live, as he lost a part of himself.

Recalling beating his head on the ground in grief, he got emotional and revealed that he lost interest in success and wealth after his son died. He expressed feeling empty, just going through the motions of life to support his family but not really wanting to live.

In the same interview, the actor talked about his son, Adhyayan, receiving praise from a popular Bollywood filmmaker. Shekhar recalled shedding tears of joy when Sanjay Leela Bhansali praised Adhyayan's acting.

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming series, Heeramandi, Shekhar plays the role of Zulfiqar Ahmed, a character full of authority and sophistication. Adhyayan is also part of the same project and portrays the role of Zorawar Ali Khan, a rich and arrogant nawab.

The historical drama series will take viewers back to the era when courtesans were powerful, like rulers. Set during India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the cultural world of Heera Mandi through the narratives of courtesans and their clients.

About Shekhar Suman's upcoming project:

Shekhar Suman is all set to thrill audiences once again. The actor is preparing for his upcoming show, Heeramandi. Alongside Shekhar Suman, the series features his son, Adhyayan Suman, in an important role. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi tells the tale of love and betrayal among courtesans in pre-independence India.

The cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal in leading roles, with Fardeen Khan and Taha Shah in significant parts. The highly anticipated web series is set to premiere on Netflix on May 1st.

