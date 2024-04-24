Shekhar Suman breaks down as he recalls pain of losing his older son Aayush; adds he had no desire to live

In an interview, Shekhar Suman, a well-known personality in the entertainment industry, opened up about his son’s loss. Read on!

By Sonali Lambiwala
Updated on Apr 24, 2024  |  03:13 PM IST |  4.9K
Image: Siddharth Kannan YouTube Channel
Image: Siddharth Kannan YouTube Channel

Shekhar Suman is a well-known personality in the entertainment industry. The actor gained popularity after the show Dekh Bhai Dekh which was a huge hit among viewers.

In a recent interview on Siddharth Kannan's chat show, Shekhar opened up about the heart-wrenching event in his life, sharing that the first time he cried in his life was when he lost his first son, Aayush, recalling his grief over his son’s loss.

Shekhar Suman shed tears as he recalls his son’s death

Shekhar recounted the grief he experienced when Aayush passed away at the age of ten. He spoke about feeling completely broken without the will to live, as he lost a part of himself. 

Recalling beating his head on the ground in grief, he got emotional and revealed that he lost interest in success and wealth after his son died. He expressed feeling empty, just going through the motions of life to support his family but not really wanting to live.

In the same interview, the actor talked about his son, Adhyayan, receiving praise from a popular Bollywood filmmaker. Shekhar recalled shedding tears of joy when Sanjay Leela Bhansali praised Adhyayan's acting. 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now


In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming series, Heeramandi, Shekhar plays the role of Zulfiqar Ahmed, a character full of authority and sophistication. Adhyayan is also part of the same project and portrays the role of Zorawar Ali Khan, a rich and arrogant nawab.

Advertisement

The historical drama series will take viewers back to the era when courtesans were powerful, like rulers. Set during India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the cultural world of Heera Mandi through the narratives of courtesans and their clients.

About Shekhar Suman's upcoming project:

Shekhar Suman is all set to thrill audiences once again. The actor is preparing for his upcoming show, Heeramandi. Alongside Shekhar Suman, the series features his son, Adhyayan Suman, in an important role. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi tells the tale of love and betrayal among courtesans in pre-independence India. 

The cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal in leading roles, with Fardeen Khan and Taha Shah in significant parts. The highly anticipated web series is set to premiere on Netflix on May 1st.

ALSO READ: Fans miss Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill AKA SidNaaz at Arti Singh's sangeet ceremony

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sonali Lambiwala

Journalism grad with a knack for spicing up words. Former employee of India News, The Economic Times, and Zomato.

...

Credits: Siddharth Kannan's YouTube channel
Advertisement

Latest Articles