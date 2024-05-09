Heeramandi: Ali Fazal congratulates wifey Richa Chadha on ‘mad success’ of series; ‘You’ve risen way above the norm’

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are among the popular couples of Bollywood. The actress is currently rejoicing the success and acclaim for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. She was seen essaying the role of Lajjo in the show that garnered her significant acclaim.

Now, days after the show has been released, the doting husband Ali Fazal took to his social media handle and dropped an adorable post congratulating his wife for the 'mad success' of the show.

Ali Fazal hypes wife Richa Chadha in latest post for Heeramandi's 'mad success'

Today, on May 9, a while back, Ali Fazal took to his Instagram handle and encapsulated a series of videos and pictures featuring him and his dear wife, Richa Chadha. The appreciation post reel offers glimpses of their vacations, quality time, photo shoots, and special occasions they’ve rejoiced together. A monochromatic picture also features the expecting parents candidly posing at the Heeramandi screening.

The video begins with the couple hilariously posing beside a floral shop, followed by other endearing glimpses. While sharing the post, the soon-to-be father Ali wrote in the caption, "Only a fool would not take Lajjo and fly away !! ( Lajjo check) You are simply the best and i feel so lucky i get to share my notes with you in person .. congratulations partner on this mad success of #heeramandi . You've risen way way way above the norm you always do. See you soon! @therichachadha !!"

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the post

The post shared by the Fukrey actor left fans gushing over the adorable couple. Minutes after, fans thronged Ali’s comments section expressing their love. A fan wrote, “@therichachadha the heera performance of heermandi you were sooooooo good can’t wait for you to share notes on how you cracked it . Keep inspiring,” another fan commented, “Masha allah! How both of you are glowing!!!,” while a third fan exclaimed, “Why I am I crying watching this?,” another fan chimed in, “Mashaallah I am gushing over this video. Forever #Richali”

About Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal legally got married in 2020 under the Special Marriage Act, but, celebrated their union in October 2022. Nearly four years after their wedding, the couple earlier this year in February 2024 announced that they’re expecting their first child with an adorable social media post.

Richa Chadha reveals she chose Lajjo over another character with more screentime in Heeramandi

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Richa Chadha revealed how she was offered some other role in the show, but she chose to do Lajjo. She said, "When I was approached for Heeramandi, at the time Sanjay sir was the showrunner and I had been offered another part, one with more screentime for sure. But because an actor also needs to see what's in here that's new for me, I chose Lajjo.”

Further reflecting on her decision, the actress cited examples of ‘gray shade’ characters where she ‘experimented’ like Bholi Punjaban or Tara in Madam Chief Minister.

The actress quipped, “Basically, I get accused of playing only empowered characters, so I felt the need to break that stereotype and surprise the audience. I wanted to play the part of a hopeless romantic and leave the audience with goosebumps. That's exactly what's happening. People are calling me in tears. Hence, when sir told me to come and check this character out, I was immediately drawn to Lajjo. I was certain this would pay off and it has. The love within 24 hours has been overwhelming. Right from industry peers to filmmakers to friends and audiences have sent me such amazing love, I couldn’t be more grateful,” added Richa.

Heeramandi is currently streaming on Netflix.

