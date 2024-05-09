Meet actor who once competed with Ranbir Kapoor, signed 12 films at one point, gave continuous flops but is now winning hearts for Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has consistently been the current buzz on the internet. The epic period-drama series boasted an ensemble star cast where each character of the show has received immense appreciation for their portrayal. Among others is a star kid who was a delight to watch back on screens.

We are talking about none other than Adhyayan Suman, who essayed the role of Zoravar Ali Khan in the show. Here we are taking a look back at his roller coaster ride in the industry.

A quick look at early filmography of Adhyayan Suman

The son of veteran actor, comedian, and politician Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman started off his career in 2008 with Haal-e-Dil. The film couldn’t do much wonders at the box office. A year later, he was then seen in Mohit Suri’s 2009 directorial, Raaz: The Mystery Continues. The film was a massive success at the box office and made him a star overnight. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

His filmography continued with his third release Jashnn (2009) which also tanked at the box office followed by the next few films including Dehraadun Dairy (2013), Himmatwala (2013), Heartless (2014), and Ishq Click (2016). All of these films fell flat at the box office, after which the actor took a break from films and made his comeback with Bekhudi after five years of hiatus in 2021, but even that film failed to impress the audience.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, he continued to appear simultaneously in web shows like Damaged 2 and Aashram. However, it was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi that brought him back to the limelight.

Adhyayan Suman revealed his 12 films were cancelled

In a recent conversation on The Bombay Journey, he admitted feeling ‘cool’ after signing 12 films and competing with the likes of Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan. However, this didn’t go as anticipated.

He said, “I had signed 12 films. It would be wrong to lie, because somewhere I had started to feel cool. There was this over confidence that I had arrived. A newspaper had published its top five list, and it had Ranbir Kapoor, Imran Khan and then my name. So, I thought this is it, maza aa raha hai life mein (I’m enjoying life). But the way life took a U-Turn after that, things changed.”

He further talked about his third film, Jashnn that couldn’t perform well at the box office. The actor revealed how all his films were put on a halt. During the same interview, he mentioned that he was ‘acclaimed as an actor’ but all the films were canceled.

“I thought there are so many actors of my generation who are doing bad films, giving flop films but continue to do movies. Here I was, with one hit and one flop, phir bhi saara kaam bandh hogaya (but all the work stopped),” he recalled.

Adhyayan Suman referred to Sanjay Leela Bhansali as the 'light of his life'

In an interview with the Indian Express, Adhyayan credited his parents for being his pillar of strength. Calling his parents ‘emotional’ and his father somebody who ‘doesn’t share his feelings as freely’, the star kid admitted to knowing his thoughts through several interviews as he doesn’t talk freely at home.

During the same interview, the Aashram actor had referred to Bhansali as the ‘light of his life’ reflecting on how he almost felt like giving up.

He shared that in the long journey, there were times when he felt tired, and wanted to give up. “When there was absolute darkness and when you see light in the form of Heeramandi, which in turn for me is Mr. Bhansali, who is the light of my life,” he stated.

Advertisement

Heeramandi is currently streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Will Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaborate for full-fledged movie? Heeramandi actress spills beans