Heeramandi actor Sonakshi Sinha on being referred as ‘maal’ in 'very big films'; 'Certain things did feel off'

Sonakshi Sinha is currently riding on the success of her recently released web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. As she enjoys the spotlight, the actress also looks back and reflects on her Bollywood journey till now.

In an interview, she opened up on how today, she won’t be open to being referred to as ‘maal’ in any project. Read on!

Sonakshi Sinha isn’t happy being called ‘maal’ in the past

Sonakshi Sinha was seen playing a dual role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut project Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Both her characters, Rehana and Fareedan Jaan, were appreciated and accepted by the audience with open arms. As she enjoyed the love showered on her, the Dabangg actress reflected on her past choices.

While talking to Zoom, she said that as an artist, she had a responsibility. “There are a lot of people who look up to you. I do stand by the fact that yes, I was young and was getting the opportunity to be a part of some very big films. Nobody in their right mind would have said no at that point in time. So, I did them, but yes, certain things did feel off even then,” she stated. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Having said that, the Mission Mangal actress also added, “Then you grow and people notice it, talk about it, and bring it to your attention. It’s criticism, but it’s constructive.”

Advertisement

Further on in the interview, she said that as a young actress, she ended up doing things that she wouldn’t do today. Referring to being called ‘maal’ in one of her early hit films, she clarified that she has made a shift from choosing roles.

Sonakshi divulged, “You can very clearly see the shift in the kind of roles that I have been playing from Akira, so I have not just said it for the sake of saying it. I am staying true to my words. I don’t think I can ever go back to being called ‘maal’. It is a step everybody has to take.”

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Kakuda followed by Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha REACTS to rumors of Sanjay Leela Bhansali throwing phones on Heeramandi sets in anger, says THIS