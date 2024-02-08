Aditya Dhar on putting The Immortal Ahswatthama on back burner: "It was too big to work for Indian Cinema"

When Aditya Dhar and Vicky Kaushal announced their ambitious biggie The Immortal Ashwatthama after the grand success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, it instantly became one of the hottest upcoming films of Bollywood. But soon after that, it got delayed indefinitely breaking the hearts of millions of fans. The reason behind the delay was its budget which was too big for producers. While the filmmaker didn't speak much about it earlier, he addressed the matter recently during the trailer launch of his upcoming production Article 370.

Aditya Dhar on putting The Immortal Ashwatthama on the back burner

When asked about the status of The Immortal Ashwatthama at the trailer launch event of Article 370, Aditya Dhar said that the film has been put on the back burner as of now. “We have put that on the back burner right now. I’ll be honest, the kind of vision we all had for that, it was too big to work for Indian cinema. The kind of VFX quality we were looking at, nobody has even strived for it here.” he revealed.

Aditya Dhar added that until the technology in India doesn't become affordable or the market doesn't expand, he can't plan a film like The Immortal Ashwatthama. Taking the example of Avatar director James Cameron, he said that even he had to wait for so many years to make the film.

“For example, James Cameron thought of Avatar 27 years ago, but he waited for the market to grow. The tech to come to that level where he could actually present it. I’m, of course, not him, but if we have to achieve excellence, there can’t be any mediocrity. I can’t make it for the heck of it. Even if it takes five years of my prime time, the film has to be brilliant." he explained.

About Article 370

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar's Article 370 is based on real events that shaped Kashmir's fate. The film is about the Central Government's decision to nullify Article 370 to counter terrorism in Kashmir.

Directed by two-time National Award winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film stars Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in main roles. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar; Article 370 is all set to release in the cinemas on Feb 23.

